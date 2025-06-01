World Milk Day 2025: Milk is a staple in our daily diets. It provides essential nutrients like calcium, potassium and vitamin D that our bodies need. For many of us, it's hard to imagine a day without a glass of milk or a milk-based treat. To celebrate our love for this dairy delight, World Milk Day is observed every year on June 1. As we mark this special day, let's appreciate the various forms in which milk is cherished. In this article, we'll take a journey through different milk-based drinks from around the world. From India's thandai to Denak's Cocio, let's explore their unique flavours in detail below.

Here Are 6 Milk-Based Drinks From Around The World:

1. Thandai - India

Thandai is a popular Indian drink made with a mixture of milk, sugar, almonds, fennel seeds, rose petals, cardamom and saffron. Loved for its rich and creamy texture, it's a must-have during festivals like Holi. Thandai not only tastes delicious but also boasts several health benefits!

2. Licuado - Mexico

Licuado is Mexico's version of a smoothie, made by blending fresh fruits with milk and lots of ice. It's light, refreshing and often enjoyed as a quick breakfast or an energising beverage. The drink is especially popular during the hot summer months.

3. Salep - Middle East

Ever tried a drink made from orchids? Salep is a beloved winter warmer across the Middle East, made by blending milk with powdered orchid tubers. Thick, creamy and often topped with cinnamon, this age-old beverage brings comfort with every sip.

4. Anijsmelk - Netherlands

This Dutch favourite is simple yet comforting. Anijsmelk combines warm milk with anise seed, creating a sweet and spiced drink. It's especially loved during chilly months and often enjoyed as a nightcap.

5. Cocio - Denmark

Cocio is Denmark's iconic chocolate milk that's been around since the 1950s. With just cocoa, milk and sugar, it's as straightforward as it gets. People enjoy it cold from the bottle or gently heated on colder days.

6. Ryazhenka - Russia

Creamy and slightly tangy, ryazhenka is a fermented milk drink made by baking milk before culturing it. Its unique caramel undertone sets it apart from regular yoghurt-based drinks. In Russia, it's enjoyed both on its own or with a slice of bread.





Which of these milk-based drinks will you try first? Tell us in the comments below!