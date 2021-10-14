It is no secret that healthy food is a must-have for overall healthy living. However, often the idea of healthy eating restricts to weight loss, diabetes, heart health and other related issues. There are several other factors that hardly speak about - eye health being one such instance. Eyes are an equally important organ in our body that needs proper care to keep up a healthy eye sight. To address the issue, World Sight Day is marked every year on the second Thursday of October. This year, we celebrate World Sight Day today (on October 14, 2021). It is marked to draw attention towards eye-related issues including blindness, vision impairment, and more. It was originally initiated by the SightFirstCampaign of Lions Club International Foundation in 2000.





This World Sight Day, we draw your attention towards all the essential nutrients that one must add to their diet for better eye-health. Delhi-based Nutritionist Lokendra Tomar says, "There are certain nutrients which are required for good vision. Some of them may include Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Beta-carotene, vitamin A, zinc, vitamin C, Vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acid, etc." Here is a list of Indian foods that contain these nutrients and can be a perfect addition to your regular diet.

World Sight Day 2021: 5 Common Indian Foods That May Help Boost Eye-Health:

1. Orange:

Oranges are loaded with vitamin C, which is a nutrient known for its immunity-boosting properties. Turns out, oranges, along with other vitamin C-rich foods, are great for eye health and further help fight the inflammatory conditions of the eyes. Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta states, "Alongside maintaining overall health, vitamin C lowers the risk of developing cataract. It also helps maintain the collagen in the cornea."

2. Carrot:

We've heard our parents and grandparents boast about the benefits of carrots for eye health for as long as we can remember, right? And turns out, they were correct! Ayurveda expert Ram N Kumar explains,"Carrots come packed with beta-carotene that gets converted into vitamin A, a nutrient that is good for eye health."

3. Apricot:

Apricots are a common summer fruit that are also used in Indian cooking; they are then dried and saved for later consumption by many. According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, the high beta-carotene content in apricots is considered beneficial for aging eyes.

4. Ragi:

"Ragi is rich in polyphenols", states nutritionist and macrobiotic health coach Shilpa Arora. Polyphenols have anti-cataract potentials and aid eye health. Ragi also helps to manage blood sugar levels and diabetes, which are the two common reasons for cataracts.

5. Amla (Indian gooseberry):

Amla is one superfood that almost every Indian swear by. As per Ayurvedic expert Ram N Kumar, "Amla not only helps boost immunity but also strengthen our eyesight." Several studies have further found that carotene in amla improves vision and promotes overall eye health.

There you have it, some of the common Indian food items that you may include in your diet for better eye health.

Happy World Sight Day, everyone!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









