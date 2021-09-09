Over the years, poor eye health has been a major concern across the globe. With increasing use of mobile, television and gadgets, today poor vision has emerged as one common problem. That's not all. We can also see a rise in other eye-related problems including dry eyes, cataract, macular degeneration and more. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), "1 billion people around the world have preventable vision impairment or one that is yet to be addressed. Reduced or absent eyesight can have major and long-lasting effects on all aspects of life, including daily personal activities, interacting with the community, school and work opportunities and the ability to access public services." This is why consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta suggests that alongside our overall health, one must also take special care of the eyes too. And some nutrient-rich foods can help boost eye-health and have positive effects in the longer run.





Considering this, we bring you some easy tips that might help make your daily diet healthier for your eyes. Take a look.

Here're 5 Healthy Diet Tips To Improve Eye Health:

Eat Vitamin-Rich Foods:

Besides nourishing us from within, some essential vitamins also help improve overall eye health. According to the American Optometric Association, vitamins A, C and E are known to reduce the risks of certain eye diseases including cataracts and macular degeneration. This is why experts stress on inclusion of citric fruits, nuts, seeds, fish etc in our daily diet for better eye health.

Vitamins are one of the most important nutrients for overall health

Eat Green Vegetables:

Ever wondered why our parents forced us to eat our greens? It is because leaves and vegetables are loaded with healthy nutrients that help promote overall health, including our eyes. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommend that leafy greens are a rich source of lutein, zeaxanthin, vitamins and beta-carotene, which are known to protect our eyes from UV rays and radiation.

Keep Hydrated:

Importance of hydration needs no separate introduction. Experts stress that one must drink enough water on a daily basis to avoid dehydration that may have harmful effects on our eye health.

Manage Body Weight:

According to the Beaver Dam Eye Study, conducted by Department of Ophthalmology, University of Wisconsin, Madison, obesity may also affect our eye health and elevate pressure inside eyes. Hence, experts suggest that one must adapt a healthy diet to manage weight for healthy living.





Keep a check on your weight to avoid several lifestyle diseases

Quit Smoking:

A report published on the official website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "Smoking causes changes in the eyes that can lead to vision loss." Besides, the report also suggests that smokers are two or three times more likely to develop problems like cataracts, as compared to the non-smokers.





Besides indulging in healthy diet regime, Rupali Datta suggests that one must give enough rest to the eyes to keep them healthy for long.





