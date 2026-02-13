Imagine a restaurant with a quirky name and what many claim is the best butter chicken in the world - right in Delhi. 'Ya Allah Chala De Hotel', located near Jama Masjid in Old Delhi, is a highly rated, budget-friendly, hole-in-the-wall eatery famous for its authentic Mughlai, non-vegetarian dishes and late-night service until 6 AM. The shop is best known for its Butter Chicken, Malai Tikka, and Mutton Seekh.





This modest spot recently went viral after actor Saqib Saleem spoke about it on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, where he appeared alongside Saba Azad.





In the episode, Saqib shares that the butter chicken here is unlike the usual "orange" version most people eat. The Aslam-style butter chicken is made by tossing tender, smoky chicken tikka pieces in a rich butter-and-cream gravy, served with soft rumali rotis. The '83' actor loves it so much that he joked he would change his name if anyone could show him a butter chicken better than this.

Photo Credit: Ullas Singh/Google

Apart from this, the eatery also serves delicious chicken and mutton seekh kebabs, served with mint chutney and sliced onions.





The flavours are indulgent and satisfying. However, those particular about hygiene may not feel comfortable, as the establishment follows a more no-frills, street-style setup.





While in the Jama Masjid area, you can also explore nearby sweet shops offering desserts like shahi tukda, kheer, and traditional Indian mithai - perfect for ending your meal on a sweet note.





Overall, it's a great spot for enjoying comforting, flavour-packed non-vegetarian food, provided you're not too concerned about ambience or hygiene.





Parking is limited in the narrow lanes, so the best way to reach is by taking the metro, and then walking or hiring a rickshaw.





Address: Motor Market, 759 Delhi Gate, Jama Masjid Road, Hauz Qazi, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006