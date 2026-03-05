The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday demolished what it described as "unauthorised extensions" at the popular The Rameshwaram Cafe, stating that the structures breached zoning rules and obstructed the mandatory open space in front of the property. The civic body conducted an anti-encroachment drive at the Viman Nagar outlet after officials found that additional flooring and structural extensions had been built beyond approved limits. According to PMC, these alterations also blocked the required front margin of the establishment.





PMC Clears Encroachments Near Popular Cafe

PMC teams conducted the demolition as part of a wider anti-encroachment operation in Zone 4, as per a report by Pune Times Mirror. Officials said the cafe had constructed additional flooring and extensions outside the approved building plan.





These constructions reportedly reduced the required open space in front of the establishment. Civic teams removed the illegal portions during the drive.





The operation did not stop at the cafe. Authorities also cleared several other encroachments in the surrounding area. In total, almost 6,500 square feet of illegal structures were removed from multiple spots, including areas near Neco Garden and Ganpati Mandir Chowk.











Crowds And Traffic Concerns





The Pune branch of The Rameshwaram Cafe opened in December 2025 and quickly became one of the busiest food spots in the neighbourhood. The cafe attracts a large number of visitors every day. Long queues often form outside the outlet, sometimes stretching onto footpaths and nearby roads.





Residents in the area had reportedly complained about increasing congestion. The issue was especially noticeable because Viman Nagar is a busy locality located close to the airport corridor.





PMC officials said the demolition was meant to restore the required open spaces and improve pedestrian access. They also warned that similar action will continue in other parts of the city, wherever violations are found.





Why Rameshwaram Cafe Is So Popular





Originally started in Bengaluru, The Rameshwaram Cafe is known for serving authentic South Indian food with a strong focus on traditional flavours.





The cafe has grown rapidly over the years and is now considered one of India's biggest South Indian restaurant chains. The brand reportedly serves 15,000–20,000 idlis and dosas every day.





The name “Rameshwaram” is inspired by the hometown of former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam.





The menu features several dishes that have become crowd favourites. One of the most talked-about items is the Ghee Podi Thatte Idli. The small Button Idlis paired with signature chutneys are also popular.





Other favourites include Benne Masala Dosa, Tomato and Tamarind Rice, and the cafe's famous Filter Coffee. Many visitors also enjoy pairing their coffee with crunchy Benne Murukku.





The brand has been expanding quickly. Apart from Pune, the cafe recently opened a branch in Mumbai on February 27 this year.





Internet Reacts To The Demolition





The civic action quickly became a talking point online. Social media reactions have been mixed.





Some users questioned the decision taken by the authorities. One person wrote, “Therefore, this demolition does not appear to be entirely justified. It seems arbitrary and possibly driven by ego of @PMCPune officers.”

Another comment raised concerns about how permissions are handled. The user wrote, “Rameshwar Cafe in Pune had to face this action from the authorities. The same authority first gives permission or allows it, and the same authority decides to demolish it. Can you guess why?”

PMC officials have reiterated that all commercial establishments must follow approved building plans and maintain the required open spaces. They added that violations will continue to face strict action in future drives.