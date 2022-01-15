Got a tingling sweet tooth right before the weekend? Well, you might be tempted to indulge in some desserts or sugary bites now. But sweet doesn't have to be unhealthy. Do not take a detour from your healthy diet. Instead, satiate your cravings with a healthy sweet bite with oodles of chocolate on it. Are you wondering what we are talking about? Let's not keep you waiting. Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has recently shared a video where she makes delicious chocolaty bites with fruit slices. A dish that blends the nutrition of fruits with the taste of dark chocolate is surely irresistible.





To top it, the quick bites also consist of gooey peanut butter. This interesting recipe includes fruit slices, peanut butter and molten dark chocolate. Yasmin Karachiwala chose strawberries, bananas and green apples.





Procedure





Yasmin Karachiwala sliced the fruits into bite sizes. Next, she added spoonfuls of peanut butter between two slices of fruits like a sandwich. She fixed them with toothpicks. Then, she froze the fruit bites.





Fruit slices with peanut butter can banish any sweet cravings in a jiffy. But Yasmin took it further and gave it a chocolaty twist. We surely love it. She took the frozen sandwiched slices of fruits and coated them with dark chocolate spread. To make the coating, she took some dark chocolate and melted it. To coat the fruit bites, she dipped them in the bowl of molten dark chocolate.





After coating the fruit bites with chocolate, they looked like lick lollies. But these ones are just a lot healthier. She put them in a tray and froze them.

Once taken out of the freezer, you can simply bite into these munchies and satisfy your sweet cravings without any guilt.





Yasmin Karachiwala captioned her video, “Let's end the weekend on a sweet note. And of course with my healthy twist to it, today I have whipped a fruitilicious peanut butter dark chocolate bite. It's very easy to make and takes no time to make.”





She called these munchies “yummy healthy chocolate bites”.





Watch the video here:

You can make these quick and easy chocolate bites at home. They'll not only satisfy your sweet tooth but also feed you with nutrition.