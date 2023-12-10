As the curtain falls on 2023, we bid a fond adieu to a year filled with culinary wonders that reshaped Delhi's dining landscape. The year saw a slew of new restaurant openings that filled our hearts with joy, and stomachs with good food. From fine dining establishments to quirky cafes, some of the new restaurants that graced the city this year left an indelible mark on our taste buds. Join us on a nostalgic journey through the delectable delights that made 2023 a memorable year for food enthusiasts in Delhi. Here's to a year well-spent, filled with exciting dining out experiences and most importantly, the joy of good food.

Here Are 15 News Restaurants That Opened In 2023 And Stayed In Our Hearts:

1. INJA

For those seeking a marriage of Indian and Japanese flavours, INJA in the swanky Friends Colony area was a must-visit. This fine-dining establishment expertly combines the best of both cuisines. INJA promises an exciting new avatar of Indian and Japanese culinary delights.

Where: 77, Mathura Road, Friends Colony, New Delhi

Cost for two: Rs. 4,000 approx.



2. Camillo's Pizzeria at The Manor

Adding a flavourful twist to Delhi's culinary landscape, Camillo's Pizzeria at The Manor brought the best of Italian flavours with a contemporary touch. Following the Neapolitan tradition, their pizzas are a symphony of taste, with a dough that undergoes a meticulous process. Camillo's offers an exquisite pizza experience that you don't want to miss.

Where: 77, Friends Colony West, New Friends Colony, New Delhi

When: 1 pm-11 pm

Cost: INR 3,000 for two people (approx.)



Camillo's Pizzeria at the Manor

3. Qavalli

Rediscover the legacy of forgotten recipes and culinary treasures at Qavalli, a haven of old-world charm situated in the heart of Delhi. Drawing inspiration from Moroccan themes, Qavalli welcomes you into a world adorned with captivating arches, a vibrant red palette, and intricate patterns illuminated by crystal lamp chandeliers. Qavalli's commitment to preserving North Indian culinary traditions is evident in a menu that perfectly complements cocktails, delivering a divine feast of Mughlai delights, grilled tikkas, soulful curries, rich breads, and aromatic biryanis. Qavalli Nights transports you to the enchanting ambience of mehfils.

Where: Lower Ground Floor, Worldmark 1, Aerocity, New Delhi, Delhi

When: 12 PM to 12 AM

Cost for Two: INR 2000



4. Harajuku Tokyo Cafe

Expanding its footprint, Harajuku Tokyo Cafe introduced a premium casual dining outlet at M3M IFC, Sector 66, Gurgaon. Boasting a 100-seater space with unique design features, including a 72-foot-long sushi conveyor belt, this cafe promises a memorable Japanese dining experience.

Where: M3M IFC, Badshahpur, Sector 66, Gurgaon

Cost: INR 950 for two people (approx.)



5. Le Reve at The Leela Ambience Gurugram

Unveiling a dreamscape of patisserie and boulangerie wonders, Le Reve at The Leela Ambience Gurugram offers a curated menu combining age-old techniques with fresh and seasonal ingredients. Le Reve invites patrons on a journey to Paris and Vienna through its exquisite pastries, cakes, and freshly baked bread.

Where: Ambience Island, DLF Phase 3, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: 9 am-10 pm





6. BIRA 91 Taproom

After Gurgaon, BIRA 91 Taproom inaugurated its second taproom at DLF Avenue Mall, Saket, presenting the city's largest beer wall with 16 beers on tap. Accommodating 300 people, the taproom offers a curated food menu by Chef Vicky Ratnani and a cocktail menu by sommelier Magandeep Singh. Additionally, the brand aimed to introduce a new beer on tap each week as part of its strategy to gather consumer feedback and offer beers that resonated with the preferences of the city.

Where: Shop No. 233-238, 1st Floor, DLF Avenue Mall, Saket, New Delhi





7. Noche

Situated in the One Golden Mile compound, Noche relaunched this year offering a never-seen-before Latin experience to Delhiites. Reinventing Indian flavours with Latin influences, Noche offered a unique yet familiar gastronomic journey. From Chicken, Beans & Guac nachos to Barcelona Shrimp & Garlic, this Latin hotspot is a must-visit.

Where: One Golden Mile, Block A, Netaji Nagar, New Delhi

When: 12noon - 1am

Cost: INR 2,500 for two people (approx.) without alcohol



8. KHI KHI

Meaning "to giggle" in desi language, KHI KHI by Tarun Sibal promised laughter and unique gastronomy. With quirky decor, vibrant wall art, and witty hospitality, KHI KHI offers interesting blends like thandai liqueur, mango shaved ice, and tequila. Indulge in Dilli 6 flavours with Maalun Aloo Chaat or savour Prawn Stuffed Chicken Wings, Salem Spice Pork Belly, and Tandoori Spiced Lobster.

When: 1 pm - 12 midnight

Where: Unit F-02, First Floor, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar

Cost for two: INR 1000 approx.



9. Rick's

Remember the good old days, when Rick's was the ultimate party destination with a generous dose of class and elegance? Not to forget the lively music that always made the evenings special. Well, Rick's fans were in for a happy surprise this year when it opened again.

Where: The Taj Mahal Hotel, No.1, Mansingh Road, Near Khan Market, India Gate, New Delhi





10. VietNom

VietNom, the iconic Vietnamese restaurant opened its new outlet in the vibrant Worldmark Gurgaon. The menu presents Vietnamese cuisine in a refreshing form while retaining its essence. The new outlet features a new menu which includes Vietnamese White Rose Dim Sums, Spicy Galangal Chicken Skewers, Char Grilled Pork Ribs, Bun Cha, Shrimp Mousse on Sugarcane amongst other traditional Vietnamese dishes. Combined with the elegant ambience and meticulously crafted interiors, VietNom promises to transport you to Vietnam.

Where: Worldmark, Sector 65, Gurugram, Haryana

When: 12noon - 11:30pm

Cost: INR 1,800 for two people (approx.)



VietNom, Worldmark, Gurgaon











As we bid farewell to 2023, let's savour the memories of these new culinary gems that enriched our palates and made this year a gastronomic delight. Until we meet again in the next culinary adventure, Delhi!

