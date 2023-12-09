It has been a year of fantastic growth and evolution for Indian cuisine. Indian ingredients and culinary practices have received recognition on the world stage in different ways. Indian chefs, restaurants and homegrown companies have won incredible accolades, shining the global spotlight on the richness and diversity of our regional cuisines. As the year draws to a close, we have rounded up 10 key moments of pride for Indians in 2023. We have included several pieces of good news that made headlines worldwide throughout the year. Check out the full list below.

Here Are 10 Culinary Achievements That Made India Proud In 2023:

1. World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 Included Two Centred Around Indian Cuisine

Two restaurants serving Indian cuisine were named among the World's 50 Best Restaurants for 2023. Helmed by Chef Himanshu Saini, Tresind Studio, Dubai was ranked 11th. It is the only Indian two Michelin-starred restaurant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Gaggan Anand, Bangkok was ranked 17th. The prestigious establishment, named after its owner and executive chef, has also been proclaimed the Best Restaurant in Asia several times in the past. Read the full story here.





2. Three Indian Restaurants Made It To Asia's 50 Best List for 2023

Wondering which restaurants located in the country won accolades this year? Among Asia's Top 50 were Masque, Mumbai (16th place), Indian Accent, Delhi (19th place) and Avartana, ITC Grand Chola, Chennai (30th place). Before this, for seven consecutive years from 2015 to 2021, Indian Accent in Delhi had been named India's best restaurant in India by the same organisation.





3. Four Indian Bars Were Featured On Asia's 50 Best List

It was not only restaurants that won the global spotlight this year. A number of bars in the country were also recognised among Asia's top 50. Sidecar in New Delhi was ranked 18th, The Bombay Canteen (Mumbai) was placed 35th and Copitas (Bengaluru) was ranked 38th. Masque in Mumbai received yet another accolade when its newly launched bar - The Living Room - was featured on this list. Find out more here.





4. La Liste Recognised An Indian Chef As One Of 'New Talents Of The Year'

La Liste, a French ranking company and restaurant guide, named Indian Chef Vanika Choudhary as one of the 'New Talents Of The Year' for 2024. She is best known for her restaurants, Noon and Sequel. La Liste also released its annual list of the 'Top 1000 Restaurants In the World,' which included several Indian establishments. Indian Accent, New Delhi and Karavalli, Bengaluru received the highest scores. Click here to know more.





5. Three Indian Chefs Won Michelin Stars In 2023

Three Indian chefs in the USA received Michelin Stars in 2023. Chef Chetan Shetty (Rania, Washington DC), Chef Vijay Kumar (Semma, New York City) and Chef Sujan Sarkar (Indienne, Chicago) were awarded this accolade, which is widely considered to be the ultimate honour in the culinary world. Read the complete story here.





6. An Indian Cheese Company Secured Fourth Position At World Cheese Awards 2023

Eleftheria Cheese, an artisanal cheese company based in Mumbai, won three awards at the World Cheese Awards held in Norway, in October 2023. The company's Brunost (a Norwegian brown cheese) was ranked fourth. Its Goat Milk Feta and French Tomme-Style Cheese also received recognition.





7. An Indian Chef Shone At World Tapas Competition 2023

At the World Tapas Competition 2023 held in Spain, Mumbai-based pastry chef Zareen Shaukat bagged the fourth spot. Competing against 16 other expert chefs, the India representative wowed judges with her innovative creation named "Murgh Makhani Mille-Feuille". Find out more here.





8. Indian Cuisine Was Spotlighted At Cannes 2023

At Cannes 2023, Indian talent did not shine only on the red carpet and the screens. Chef Prateek Sadhu shone a global spotlight on Indian cuisine when he was invited to helm the inaugural dinner for this reputed film festival. The special menu attempted to reflect the culinary diversity of the country by showcasing a wide variety of regional delicacies. It included treats such as Millet Thoran, Malvani style Sole Fish, Potato Koshimbir Bengali Sandesh, Mysore Pak, Kashmiri Kahwa and more. Click here for further details.





9. Two Indian Pizzerias Were Featured On List Of Asia's Top 50 For 2023

50 Top Pizza, an Italy-based media organisation released region-specific guides naming the best pizzerias. Among the top 50 pizzerias in Asia Pacific for 2023 were two Indian establishments. Da Susy in Gurugram's Sector 50 was ranked 44th while Leo's Pizzeria, New Delhi was placed at the 47th position. Read the full story here.





10. Four Indian Dishes Named Among Best Street Foods In The World

Taste Atlas, a popular food and travel guide, frequently releases lists of best dishes, often based on its audience rankings. In the category of 'Best Street Foods In The World,' we were proud to note that tikka, dosa, chole bhature and Amritsari kulcha were featured. Wondering which other delicacies made it to the list? Click here to discover.



