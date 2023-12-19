Are you always curious about what your favourite celebrities are eating? If the answer is yes, this article will leave you hungry. While some celebrities share carousel posts filled with food, others stick to sharing what they eat only on special days. Cheat days, trips, shoot days, or birthdays - every occasion calls for enjoying delicious food. Get ready to take a trip down this food-filled memory lane. From the healthiest version of pizza to the most chocolatey treats from foreign trips, here are some foodie moments from the lives of Indian celebrities in 2023.

Here's A Delicious Roundup of Celeb Foodie Adventures In 2023:

Kareena Kapoor

From looking at a plate of spaghetti with love to relishing a slice of pizza next to Saif, Kareena Kapoor shared several foodie moments on her Instagram this year. Here is one such colourful, food-filled moment in which she can be seen enjoying breakfast with her husband and sons.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra married the love of his life Kiara Advani this year, and since then, fans have gotten a sneak peek of his foodie side through Kiara's Instagram posts and Stories. Here is a picture of Sidharth's powerful oats breakfast in a Superman bowl.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is a big foodie at heart but is also quite disciplined in his diet to stay fit and energetic in his game. On a trip to Barbados this year with Anushka Sharma, Kohli posted a picture in which the couple posed in front of the menu of a cafe. In the caption, he said it was "some of the best food we ever ate."

Madhuri Dixit

This year, Madhuri Dixit ate a bowl of comforting Khichdi cooked by her son Arin and her husband Dr. Sriram Nene. Arin has been learning how to cook after going to the US to study. Madhuri especially loved the flavour of the ghee in the dish. "Your friends are going to be so happy," the proud mother said in the video.





MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's most adorable food moment this year has got to be his birthday. He shared a clip on his Instagram handle, in which he can be seen cutting the cake and feeding it to his dogs, along with eating it.

Shilpa Shetty

If you follow Shilpa Shetty on Instagram, you'll find two dominant things on her feed -- yoga videos and Sunday binge eating. Shilpa has a big sweet tooth and is not shy about gorging on sweets. Here is a fun video of the actor relishing Mysore Pak.

Malaika Arora

Malaika loves eating home-cooked food, especially with her family. From brunches to dinners, the actor keeps sharing glimpses of her meals on Instagram. Here is her Onam moment this year when she enjoyed a traditional meal prepared by her mom.

Sachin Tendulkar

Just like former Captain Dhoni, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's adorable food moment this year is also from his birthday. He marked his birthday in a village, cooking on a mud chulha with his wife and daughter.

Bhumi Pednekar

From pizza to desserts, Bhumi loves eating decadent foods, especially when she is travelling. On her trip to Melbourne this year, the actor enjoyed delicious open toasts and melt-in-mouth choco-lava cake with ice cream.





Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan loves fried foods like samosas but eats clean to stay in shape. This year, he tried a no-carb pizza. "Crust made from egg whites, sun-dried pesto on the base, smoked salmon with onions on top," he described the healthy pizza.

We are excited to see what foods and dishes these celebrities will explore next year.