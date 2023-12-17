Year Ender 2023: The food scene in Mumbai is ever-evolving and the year 2023 has been proof of that. Every month, numerous new restaurants, cafes and bars have opened in the city. While some have relied on the same old offerings, others have dared to innovate and intrigue crowds with offbeat treats. As 2023 comes to an end, we present to you our pick of the 10 best new restaurants that took the city by storm this year. We've chosen a mix of fine dining as well as casual restaurants that should be on your radar in 2024. Here are the places that have served some of the most memorable meals this year:





Here Are The Top 10 New Restaurants In Mumbai That Opened In 2023:

1. Indian Accent, BKC

Indian Accent, Delhi has frequently been hailed as the best restaurant in India. It has finally made its way to Mumbai too. At the plush BKC outpost inside the NMACC, patrons can sample the delights of Chef Manish Mehrotra's creations, from the world-famous blue cheese naan to the signature Dault ki Chaat. The Mumbai restaurant continues Indian Accent's time-honoured mission to serve flavour-packed Indian delicacies with innovative twists.

Where: Indian Accent, Jio World Centre, Ground Floor, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, C-64, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai.

2. Amadeo by Oberoi, BKC

Another must-visit at the NMACC is Amadeo by Oberoi. The menu is centred around four "micro-concepts" representing four cuisines: Indian, Italian, Chinese and Japanese. Helmed by Executive Chef Kayzad Sadri and Chef Gregorio Oblen, the restaurant takes popular favourites from each cuisine and gives them a signature, sophisticated twist. We highly recommend their impossibly crisp Chinese Chilli Glazed Lotus Root Chips, soul-soothing Truffle Tagliatelle, heavenly Burnt Basque Cheesecake, and amazing Filter Kaapi Martini, among other treats.

Where: Amadeo by Oberoi, NMACC, Jio World Centre, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai.

3. Nksha, Churchgate

Photo Credit: Nksha, Mumbai

Nksha offers diners an indulgent exploration of the rich flavours of North India. Culinary duo Pranav M. Rungta and Chef Vikram Arora have curated a menu that features timeless classics and experimental delights. While the food roots you in the possibilities of the present, the decor transports you back to the South Bombay of the glamourous 1950s-60s. Don't miss their Truffle, Cheese and Mushroom Kulcha, Dahi Bhalla Papri Chaat, "Old Delhi" Paneer Tikka, The Foothill (cocktail), and The Desi Ghee cocktail.

Where: Nksha, ADCB Rehmat Manzil, 1A / 1B, Veer Nariman Rd, Churchgate, Mumbai.

4. Veronica's, Bandra

When it comes to casual dining options, Veronica's undoubtedly tops the list. The artisanal cafe has quickly become a favourite of locals as well as a must-try spot for anyone visiting the city. It occupies the space of the erstwhile and iconic Jude Bakery. The cafe is the latest offering by the Hunger Inc. Group, whose executive chef is Hussain Shahzad. At Veronica's, one can choose from a mouth-watering range of breakfast staples, sandwiches, wraps, salads, baked treats and more. The cafe also serves kombucha, wine, beer and other carefully selected libations.

Where: Veronica's, Waroda Road, off. Hill Road, Ranwar, Bandra West.

5. Yi Jing, ITC Maratha, Andheri

Photo Credit: Yi Jing, ITC Maratha, Mumbai

ITC's flagship Chinese restaurant is now open at ITC Maratha, Andheri. Apart from signature offerings, the menu features some of the most lip-smacking Chinese staples we've tasted this year. The establishment is led by culinary legend Chef Liang Xiao Qing, whose unmatched attention to detail and love of fantastic ingredients are reflected in each dish. If you visit, check out their Chicken Char Sui dumplings, Sake and Edamame Dumplings, King Prawn In Two Flavours, Beijing Duck, Chengdu Style Sliced Lamb and Ginger-Pineapple sorbet.

Where: Yi Jing, Lobby Level, ITC Maratha, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Mumbai, Sahar, Andheri East, Mumbai.

6. CIRQA, Lower Parel

Photo Credit: Assad Dadan

This two-storey bar in Todi Mills has expertly crafted cocktails and unique global bites that make for a novel gastronomic experience. You cannot afford to miss their Shut The Duck Up, Bombay Cosmopolis, Sweet Roots with Magaj Crema and the Millet and Duck Croquettes. CIRQA is backed by brothers Pankaj Gupta and Avinash Gupta, and Adele de Fontbrune serves as the Co-Founder as well as F&B Director. Louness Ducos and Agnieszka Rozenska are in charge of the bar programme.

Where: Plot 126, Ground Floor, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Senapati Bapat Pawar Marg, opposite Zeba, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

7. The Coconut Boy, Bandra

Bandra got a leisurely yet lively Goan restaurant this year: The Coconut Boy. Here, the emphasis is not only on good food and drink but also on relaxation and great times. Dig into authentic Goan delicacies and refreshing cocktails, which will give you a taste of susegaad in the heart of Bandra. The restaurant is a joint venture by Hitesh Keswani, Chef Rohan D'Souza and Praveena D'Souza.

Where: The Coconut Boy, 003, Epitome Building, 29th Road, Survey No F/858, Bandra West, Mumbai.

8. Coast & Bloom, Dadar

Photo Credit: Coast & Bloom, Mumbai

Dadar West has grown to become quite a culinary hotspot this year. One of the most exciting openings in the area was Coast And Bloom, the brainchild of Mitra Walke (whose family own Dadar's famous Chaitanya restaurant). The fine-dining establishment offers hearty and delectable seafood specialities by Chef Prasad Parab, reflecting the bounty of coastal regions in India as well as Italy, France, Spain, Greece, Thailand and more. The Crab Kakkori here is a kebab you'll find hard to forget.

Where: Coast & Bloom, Second Floor, Kohinoor Square, Dadar - W, N C. Kelkar Marg, Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

9. PAUL's, Lower Parel

After Delhi and Gurugram, French culinary brand PAUL, an artisanal bakery and all-day dining restaurant, opened in Mumbai this year. It has since continued to attract a buzzing crowd with the unbeatable aroma of freshly baked baked treats. Apart from its signature French dishes, the food menu features a delectable array of sandwiches, burgers, pastas, pizzas, soups, rice mains, and seafood specialities. We highly recommend their Croque Monsieur, Paul's Salad, Hot Chocolate and Almond Pain Au Chocolat.

Where: PAUL's 462, Shop C-10B, Ground & Mezzanine Floor, Phoenix Palladium Mall, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

10. Folk, Kala Ghoda

If you want a taste of comfort foods from different parts of India, head to Folk in Kala Ghoda. It marks home chef Jasleen Marwah's first stint as a restaurateur. The menu has a specially curated selection of various yummy desi delicacies, including popular combos as well as regional specialities. Some of the highlights include yakhni pulao, Konkani green curry and Awadhi kathal ki shami.

Where: Folk, Maharashtra Chambers, 14, New Bakehouse, Lane, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai.

