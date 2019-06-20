Yoga Day 2019: 5 Expert Suggested Diet And Lifestyle Habits For Holistic Well Being

Yoga Day 2019: One needs to work towards being truly healthy in every aspect of life

As you are striving hard to be physically fit, have you ever worked at being mentally fit too? One needs to work towards being truly healthy in every aspect of life, be it physical or emotional. When your body and mind is in sync with each other and influenced by all the positive energies, that is the time when we can say that one is completely healthy. It is time to pay attention to your body and mind by making healthier choices in your daily life to create that positive pairing of healthy mind and nutritious body.







Here are some simple ways to balance your mind, body, and soul in order to achieve overall wellness in life:



Include The New Healthy Brew Of 2019 - 'Green Coffee'



A freshly brewed cup of hot coffee when you wake up in the morning or are in the midst of a busy day at work equates to happiness, comfort and a good energetic vibe. But have you ever watched the caffeine intake? Is there a better alternative and a way to balance caffeine intake? Fortunately, yes and the answer is green coffee that is proclaimed as a superfood today. Unlike regular coffee, green coffee is not roasted and hence has higher antioxidant power, which is otherwise lost in the roasting process. Green coffee has Chlorogenic acid (CGA), which works as an antioxidant. This natural antioxidant is lost to a great extent during roasting. Green coffee beans preserve this Chlorogenic acid, hence known to be beneficial to health.

Some of the health benefits of green coffee beans are; regulates blood sugar, regulates metabolism, aids weight management amongst others.





Add More Superfoods To Your Diet



As the name suggests, 'superfoods' are basically nutrient-rich foods, which grow naturally. They are rich in micronutrients and every part of them can be used to serve different purposes. They are the heart of the kitchen of almost every Indian household. In fact, when you mix and match these superfoods, you get some delicious super combos. For instance, quinoa, which is rich in potassium and provides amino acids, helps control blood pressure and can be used to make poha or upma. Another one is moringa, better known as drumsticks. It can be added to your tea to enhance flavour and it also offers various health benefits.





Take Up A Physical Activity

Indulge in a physical activity, be it exercising, taking up a sport or practicing yoga to improve your health and reduce the risk of developing several diseases. More importantly it also improves your quality of life. It also boosts muscle strength, flexibility and ensures good functioning of the heart and lungs. Other than this, one must avoid sitting for a long time at a stretch.





Practice Meditation

It is important to create positive energies from within. We definitely have to create an atmosphere where our body and mind are in positive harmony. Meditation helps in attaining inner peace, reflexes positive energies, and boosts immune system function, sleep, and well-being.





Always Pursue Your Hobbies

Some of us build our career backed by our hobbies whereas some jobs may not be infused with our passions. No matter what, you must always set aside some time to do what makes your soul happy whether it is music, sports, writing, gardening etc.





Invest in yourself both physically and emotionally to become the best version of yourself and bring in that inner peace and positive energies. But remember, if you want to achieve the desired health goals, it must be combined with a healthy diet and workout plan from a qualified dietician and trainer.





Sheryl Salis is a Registered Dietician and Certified Diabetes Educator.





