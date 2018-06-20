International Yoga Day: Foods To Eat Before And After Your Yoga Session This Yoga Day

We celebrate International Yoga Day, commonly known as Yoga Day, on 21 June every year, since its inception in the year 2015. A combination of physical, mental and spiritual practice, yoga has been attributed mostly to India. The asanas, or poses, that yoga includes aim at attaining overall body strength and keeping it healthy and sound. On the other hand, the mental techniques include breathing exercises (pranayama) and meditation (dhyana) to discipline the mind. Yoga preaches 'a healthy mind in a healthy body' and we couldn't agree more. This Yoga Day, let us look at what's the best way to keep fit through yoga along with the diet in order to lose weight. If you practice yoga regularly, you'd know that you need more body strength than anything in order to get your asanas right. To ensure you build a good stamina teamed with body strength, then you must allow proteins into your diet. Generally speaking, one should eat a meal that comprises good fats, proteins and carbohydrates, plus should be dense in nutrients, both before and after yoga session.

Most people don't really like stuffing themselves with during yoga, as it can turn out to be rather uncomfortable trying to move through asanas after a meal, especially the ones that involve twists, backward bends and inversions. One should ideally eat a meal at least two to three hours before yoga practice, or you can have a small snack an hour before to give your body some time to digest.

(Also Read - 5 Effective Yoga Poses to Gain Weight Fast)

International Yoga Day 2018: Most people don't really like stuffing themselves with during yoga

Let's look at what's the best you can eat before and after your yoga session to make it more effective and sustainable.

What To Eat Before Yoga Session

Those who are looking to practice yoga in the morning, it is better to eat bananas and other fruits like berries, at least 45 minutes prior to your session. Start your day with protein-rich foods like yogurt and dried fruits, oatmeal, fruit smoothies, eggs, homemade protein bars and protein shakes to kick-start your morning filled with energy.

For those looking at practising yoga in the evening can have light snacks an hour before beginning to exercise. You can add a bowlful of steamed vegetables, salads, or even nuts and seeds in your diet to ensure you are energised well enough to exercise.



Yoga Day 2018: Start your day with protein-rich foods like smoothies

What To Eat After Yoga Session

You should drink water 30 minutes after you have exercised. The idea is to regain the electrolytes that you may have lost during yoga, which can cause cramps in the body. Eat a super nutritious meal after your yoga session. Indulge in a bowlful of fresh seasonal fruits or vegetable salads. You can also have hard-boiled eggs, a light sandwich, yogurt with nuts and seeds and cereals.

What You Shouldn't Eat Before And After Yoga?

Don't eat a large meal prior to yoga class or dishes that are rich in oil, spices and fried items. You shouldn't have foods that are rich in fat content that substantially slows down your digestion. Whether you are practising yoga in the morning or evening, ensure that you are well-hydrated, even if it means drinking water, coconut water or lemon water. Your ability to move and maintain focus is compromised with even mild dehydration.

This International Yoga Day 2018, let's pledge to stay healthy and engage in more yoga practice sessions along with a healthy diet to maintain a fit and happy body!