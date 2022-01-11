There's barely any foodie who can resist the temptation of a good bowl of mac and cheese. This classic pasta dish has won hearts all over the world. Now, it's being embraced by actress Gal Gadot too. The Wonder Woman famed actress is easily adding this pasta bowl to her work schedule. A video that she has shared on Instagram shows her busy during a makeup session. While Gal Gadot is seated in her dressing robe, she talks to her makeup artists about mac and cheese. Soon, the camera pans out and we see the actress eating a spoonful of the cheesy pasta. Gal Gadot captioned the video, "Yum yum. All Goodles. Juggling lunch and glam is easier than ever."

Mac and cheese happens to be one of Gal Gadot's favourite. How do we know? She had shared a recipe of this mouth-watering delight with her Instagram family. For this, she first boiled a pack of mac and cheese in water. After straining it, she cooked the macaroni with a dollop of butter. The actress also added some spices and a good amount of cheese sauce. After the cooking part was over, she simply took the dish in a bowl and put a spoonful of gooey mac and cheese into her mouth. And, her expression was enough. What do you think?

Well, it's not just mac and cheese that has made a cut to Gal Gadot's binge-eating list. We would like you to take a look at her favourite dessert. You ask what? It was a bowl of ice cream. She wrote, “Happy ice cream day to my favourite dessert, the one who is always there for me, making me smile and showing me sweet love.”

We hope to see more glimpses from her food diaries in the future as well.