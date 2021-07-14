The fields are awash with emerald greens, the skies shift from grey to sunny blue on some days and the breeze croons goodbyes to the summers. This is how nature celebrates the monsoon in a variety of ways. So, what stops us from celebrating the season with a range of recipes in our kitchens? The rain excites our fried food cravings more than ever, and there's no denying that we just love those fritters and kachoris. But we can stretch beyond those and satiate our monsoon cravings with some other dishes too.





What if we told you that we have curated 7 recipes to kick-start your lazy rainy mornings? We can assure you that these dishes will fill your tummy and warm your heart at once.





1. Masala Cheese French Toast





Try this dish; we are sure you will ditch the jam-toast regime for this recipe. All you need to make this cheesy toast are herbs, tomato ketchup, mayonnaise, eggs, cheese and bread slices to make this perfect breakfast for rainy mornings.

2. Chicken Omelette With Sauteed Mushroom

Give your omelettes a makeover this monsoon. Add sautéed mushrooms and chicken pieces to a bowl of whisked eggs, along with some herbs. Mix everything together and make youself an omelette. How can you not fall for it?





3. Oatmeal Poha With Dried Nuts





The markets are full of cereals, and since oatmeal is so adaptable to Indian recipes, try making poha with it. Sprinkle dried nuts to add flavour and texture to the dish.

4. Raw Banana And Coconut Kachori





This dish is very rich in taste! The covering is made of mashed raw bananas, rice flour and chilli paste. The inner filling has a mix of grated coconut, groundnuts, curry leaves and spices. A burst of flavours, we say!





5. Paneer Besan Chilla





The besan chilla is a quick-fix breakfast in many homes. This monsoon, you can step up the game by adding a filling of grated paneer, onions and coriander to it.

6. Keto-Friendly Mushroom Soup





If fries and oily food are a complete no for you, try this mushroom soup. It has a tinge of butter and the flavour of fresh basil. Savour the taste while you enjoy the pitter-patter outside.





7. Aloo And Dal Ki Tikki





To the mashed potatoes, add bread slices, parboiled chana dal, coriander, lemon juice, chillies and spices. Shape into flat patties, fry them and serve with chutney.

Take your pick from these recipes, and make your monsoon a feast of delectable food.