Pancakes are a beloved breakfast option, especially among kids. Soft, fluffy, and melt-in-the-mouth - they're easy to make and even easier to enjoy. Traditionally, pancakes are prepared using refined flour, sugar, and butter - ingredients that are high in calories and carbohydrates. This is why many health-conscious individuals often avoid them.





But pancakes don't always have to be loaded with sugar and fat. You can give them a healthy twist by making them savoury and incorporating nutritious ingredients like vegetables. This version is especially great for parents who want to serve something tasty yet wholesome to their children.





Here, we bring you two kid-friendly ragi pancake recipes - one savoury, one sweet - using finger millet (ragi) flour. Rich in fibre, calcium, and iron, ragi makes for an excellent and nourishing alternative to refined flour.

How to Make Savoury Ragi Pancakes

Ingredients:





1 cup ragi flour (you can also mix in some gram flour)





Spices: chilli flakes, oregano, salt, 1/2 tsp coriander powder





2 tbsp chopped capsicum





1 tbsp grated carrot





1 tbsp chopped onion





Water (as needed)





Oil (for greasing the pan)





Method:





In a bowl, mix the ragi flour (and gram flour, if using) with chilli flakes, oregano, salt, and coriander powder.





Gradually add water to make a smooth batter.





Add the chopped vegetables to the batter and mix well.





Heat a non-stick pan, grease lightly with oil, and pour a ladleful of batter.





Spread it into a circle and cook until golden on both sides.





Serve hot or pack in a lunchbox for a filling, nutritious meal.

How to Make Sweet Ragi Pancakes

If your child prefers sweet over savoury, try this variation:





Replace refined flour with ragi flour





Use jaggery powder or date powder instead of sugar





Add mashed banana and a bit of cocoa powder for extra flavour





Mix these ingredients into a smooth batter and cook just like regular pancakes. These naturally sweet pancakes are perfect for a healthy breakfast or mid-day snack.





Whether savoury or sweet, these ragi pancakes are bound to become your child's new breakfast favourite - tasty, filling, and packed with nutrition!