Ask any seafood lover and they are sure to vote prawns as one of their favourite dishes. Easy to cook and versatile in nature, prawns are used to make n number of recipes in India and abroad. While Golden Fried Prawns and Prawn Tempura are some of the popular orders across the country, we found a recipe that makes prawns in the healthiest way possible, that too at home. Here is a prawn curry that is teeming with a bang of flavours and is quite a satisfying dish. Both your heart and tummy will be full with it.





Also Read: 13 Best Prawn Recipes | Easy Prawn Recipes





If you are in love with Thai cuisine, you are bound to love this prawn curry too. It brims with the refreshing Thai flavours and uses no oil to cook. A healthy and tasty dish is what you can expect with this recipe. We found this tempting recipe on the YouTube channel of chef Ananya Banerjee and just couldn't resist trying it out. Are you bored of the usual Indian curries that are loaded with heavy masalas and oil, give your menu a makeover with this Thai-style prawn curry that is super easy to make.





Also Read: 5 Recipes Without a Drop of Oil!

Healthy Prawn Curry Recipe | How To Make No-Oil Prawn Curry

In Thai recipes, a special masala is used for that distinct flavour. You can make the same masala at home with common ingredients. Blend together spices like ginger, lemongrass, garlic, coriander and more such spices. Now cook the prawns in the masala without oil and your healthy curry is ready. Serve it with boiled rice for a wholesome meal.

Watch the full recipe video of no-oil prawn curry here:











Try this recipe and impress your family and friends with this all-new dish on the dinner table. And do let us know how it turned out. Happy cooking!