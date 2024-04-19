Insulin insensitivity, a condition where cells become less responsive to insulin, a hormone responsible for regulating blood sugar levels, is a growing concern in today's society. As our lifestyles become increasingly sedentary and our diets more processed, insulin insensitivity is becoming more prevalent. However, there's hope! With the guidance of experts in the field, we can adopt habits that not only improve insulin sensitivity but also promote overall health and well-being. Here, we are sharing ten habits recommended by Dietitian Manpreet Kalra in an Instagram post to manage insulin insensitivity effectively.

What Is Insulin Insensitivity?

Insulin insensitivity, also known as insulin resistance, occurs when the body's cells fail to respond effectively to insulin, leading to high blood sugar levels. This condition is a precursor to type 2 diabetes and is often associated with obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and poor dietary choices. Signs of insulin insensitivity include skin tags, darkened skin in body folds, sugar cravings after meals, and excess belly fat.

Here Are 10 Habits To Improve Insulin Insensitivity:

1. Starting the Day with Healthy Fats:

Begin your mornings with a boost of healthy fats by incorporating soaked nuts like almonds and walnuts into your breakfast. These fats not only promote satiety but also improve insulin sensitivity.

2. Adding Protein to Breakfast:

Opt for protein-rich breakfast options such as bean chilla or quinoa chilla. Protein helps regulate blood sugar levels, keeping them stable throughout the day. Click here for our easy besan chilla recipe.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar Water:

Drink a glass of water with apple cider vinegar 30 minutes before meals. The acetic acid in ACV has been shown to enhance insulin sensitivity, aiding in better blood sugar control.

4. Incorporate Magnesium-Rich Foods:

Include magnesium-rich foods like bananas, almonds, cacao, and green leafy vegetables in your diet. Magnesium promotes glucose uptake into cells, improving insulin action. Click here to learn some common magnesium-rich foods.

5. Post-Meal Walks:

Take light walks for 10-15 minutes after meals. This gentle exercise aids in digestion and helps regulate blood sugar levels.

6. Timing of Lunch:

Consume your largest meal of the day between 12 and 2 pm when the digestive fire is high. This timing optimizes digestion and promotes stable blood sugar levels.

7. Green Tea with Cinnamon:

Enjoy a cup of green tea with a pinch of cinnamon in the evening. This combination enhances digestion and nutrient absorption, contributing to more balanced blood sugar levels.

8. Incorporate Millets:

Add millets to your main meals. These grains are rich in fibre, which slows down glucose absorption and improves insulin sensitivity.

9. Prioritise Protein:

Start your meals with a serving of protein before moving on to other components. This strategy helps control appetite and regulate blood sugar levels effectively.

10. Practice Mindful Eating:

Aim to eat until you are only 80% full. This prevents overeating and reduces overall calorie intake, supporting weight management and insulin sensitivity.





By making simple yet effective lifestyle changes, you can take control of your well-being and reduce the risk of insulin-related health issues in the long run.



