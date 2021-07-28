Let's start with what the glycemic index is. In simple words, it is a ranking that measures how quickly carbohydrate causes a rise in blood sugar. According to Kanika Malhotra, Senior Nutritionist, HealthCare at HOME (HCAH), "GI depends on whether the food is eaten in isolation or with other foods. Consuming food along with protein, fat, or other CHO that have a lower GI effectively lowers its GI value." Carb-rich foods with low GI value can easily be digested and metabolised, causing a gradual rise in blood glucose. Whereas carbs with higher GI leads to fluctuation in the blood glucose level. This phenomenon is often linked to type-2 diabetes; hence experts recommend low GI foods for people struggling with diabetes.





Besides, Jyoti Bhatt, senior dietician at Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, states that several studies have linked Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) with insulin resistance. Hence, people suffering from PCOS should include low GI, protein-rich foods in their diet, to manage insulin levels in their bodies.





Low-Glycemic Diet: 9 Low GI Foods:

According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), the ranks used to measure GI include:

Low GI Foods: 55 or less

Medium GI Foods: 56-59

High GI Foods: 70 or more

Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora further lists down 9 Low GI foods that one must include in their everyday diet. Let's take a look:

Tomato

Spinach

Mustard Greens

Cauliflower

Radish

Cabbage

Guava

Pears

Ghee

Low-Glycemic Foods: Here're 5 Low GI Recipes For You:

Tomato Soup:

A soul-soothing bowl of tomato soup is ideal to include in both the dieters' and non-dieters' daily meal regimes. Besides being healthy and comforting, it is also low in glycemic level, thanks to the tomatoes. For the unversed, GI of almost 140gm tomatoes is less than 15. Find the recipe here.

Chickpea Kebab:

As recommended in the National Diabetes Mellitus (DM) guidelines, lentils, legumes and beans are among the lowest GI foods. Hence, we bring you this chickpea kebab recipe, which is not only low in the glycemic index but also makes for a delicious snack any time of the day. Click here for the recipe.





Methi Palak:

A superfood, spinach replete health benefits. Here's a wholesome spinach-based dish that makes for a healthy, tasty and wholesome meal both for lunch and dinner. Click here for the recipe.

Cabbage Poriyal:

This South Indian delicacy strikes the right balance between health and taste. This stir-fried dish can be paired with roti and rice to make for a delicious meal. Find the recipe here.

Bhakri:

Maharashtrian staple, bhakri is roti made with bajra flour. Bajra is rich in protein and low in glycemic index and helps you put together a balanced meal without much effort. Click here for the recipe.





