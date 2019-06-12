Magnesium-Rich Foods: Foods You Must Eat To Avoid Magnesium Deficiency

Magnesium-Rich Foods: Magnesium is known to play a crucial role in maintaining overall body health

Magnesium helps in ensuring smooth functioning of the body

You can add magnesium-rich foods to diet to keep its deficiency at bay

If you strive to lead a healthy life, it is important for you to eat a healthy and balanced diet that aims at covering important macro-nutrients and micro-nutrients. Carbohydrates, fats and proteins are some of the essential macro-nutrients, whereas micro-nutrients include all minerals and vitamins. Each of these has a specific role to play in our body and hence, lack of any of these could possibly lead to nutritional deficiencies in the body. Talking about minerals, one that is hugely responsible for various biochemical reactions in our body is magnesium.





While most of you must be aware of the importance of including calcium, iron and vitamin D-rich foods in your diet, not many people know that magnesium also stands out to be equally important in ensuring smooth functioning of your body. If you have not been eating enough magnesium-rich foods, you are most likely to develop a deficiency of the mineral, which can further lead to a host of health problems.





Role Of Magnesium In Maintaining Good Health | Benefits Of Magnesium

Magnesium is known to play a crucial role in maintaining overall bodily health, especially of muscles and bones. This wonder mineral is crucial for heart and brain for producing antioxidants that help combat multiple diseases. Other than this, magnesium may also help in keeping a number of illnesses at bay, such as constipation, insomnia, asthma, diabetes and more.

If you are a diabetic who finds it difficult to manage your blood sugar levels, adding magnesium-rich foods to diet would help you take a step ahead in dealing with the issue. Magnesium foods also help in maintaining blood pressure levels as they induce optimal blood circulation in the body.

Signs And Symptoms Of Magnesium Deficiency

If you are not taking in enough magnesium-rich foods in your diet, your body will start showing up signs of its deficiency. While any nutritional deficiency is considered to be bad for overall health, a deficiency of magnesium would eventually show the below-mentioned symptoms.





Nausea

Weakness

Irritability

Muscle cramps

Anxiety

Irregular heartbeats

Fatigue

Insomnia





Foods To Avoid Magnesium Deficiency

If you have been noticing any one or all of the above-mentioned symptoms, then it's time to get yourself checked and take adequate measures to get rid of magnesium deficiency. You can do so by loading up on magnesium-rich foods.





Here Are 5 Magnesium-Rich Foods That You May Add To Your Diet:

Legumes

Legumes are an excellent source of magnesium. Most Indian households cook legumes on a daily basis. Legumes like chickpeas, black beans, peas and soybeans are not only abundantly rich in protein, but also provide magnesium to a considerable extent. You can either make curries out of them or eat them in form of salads to reap their nutritional properties.





Legumes are an excellent source of magnesium





Tofu

If you are a vegetarian who majorly relies on tofu to fulfil daily protein requirement, then we are here to give you more reasons to add this wonder delight to your diet. Tofu is said to contain high content of magnesium, and consumption of the same can keep magnesium deficiency at bay.





Green Leafy Vegetables

Apart from providing the body with enough dietary fibres and iron content, green leafy vegetables like kale, spinach and broccoli are a powerhouse of magnesium. You can have these veggies raw, cooked or steamed. Combining fresh spinach leaves with tofu and chickpeas in a bowl along with some vinegar dressing, and having it thrice a week is a good way to ensure steady inflow of magnesium in the body.





Spinach is a powerhouse of magnesium





Dark Chocolate

Other than giving you an instant energy boost, having dark chocolate in moderation could also help you in keeping your magnesium levels in check. Dark chocolate is also rich in antioxidants but that doesn't mean you go overboard with it as excess of anything can turn out to be harmful for the body.





Fatty Fish

This one's for all the non-vegetarians who are in quest of foods that are rich in magnesium. Salmon, tuna and mackerel are three such varieties of fish that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium. You can bake, steam or add them to salads along with your favourite dressing.





Now, that we have given you an ultimate guide of magnesium-rich foods, make them a part of your diet, but in moderation. It's always best to consult your doctor or nutritionist before making any drastic changes in the diet.







