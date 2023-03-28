A good skincare routine is something that we all must follow. Now, this does not necessarily mean that we should splurge on expensive skin care products or keep applying layers or serum or moisturiser all day long. While following a skincare regime is important, we should also practise healthy eating habits and focus on getting that natural glow from within. In order to achieve this, we must include certain foods in our diet that help promote collagen production. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Collagen is a large protein that is used to make the connective tissue, which in turn keeps all the other tissues together. Collagen is present in bones, joints, blood, muscles and cartilage. It is considered the most important protein for healthy-looking skin as it gives it elasticity and strength." Considering this, here we have compiled a list of 5 collagen-rich vegetables that may help promote healthy skin.





Here're 5 Collagen-Rich Vegetables You Must Include In Your Diet:

1. Spinach

All leafy greens such as spinach, kale and collard greens contain significant amounts of vitamin C, which help promote collagen production. Spinach also contains antioxidants and prevents collagen from breaking down. Including spinach in your daily diet may be extremely beneficial for your skin health.

2. Bell Peppers

Bell peppers contain vitamin C, which is an essential component of collagen production. Red bell peppers, in particular, are an excellent source of it and stimulate the production of collagen. The older the bell pepper gets, the more vitamin C it contains. For more benefits of bell peppers, click here.

3. Broccoli

Broccoli has excellent antioxidant properties and is also a great source of vitamin C. It contains a natural compound called sulforaphane, which helps promote collagen synthesis and shields our skin from any harmful damage. Click here to know the ways to include broccoli in your diet.





4. Potatoes

Another vegetable that is great for collagen production is potatoes. The vitamin C present in potatoes helps improve complexion and tightens the skin. It also provides nourishment and moisture to the skin.

5. Carrots

Carrots are an excellent source of vitamin A and beta carotene, making them great for the production of collagen. They also help slow down the breakdown of collagen, improve skin elasticity and increase blood flow to the skin. For more benefits of carrots, click here.

Include these vegetables in your diet and let us know how they work for your skin.







