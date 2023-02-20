Are you among those who keep the bell peppers aside while relishing paneer tikka or noodles? Well, you are not alone. But are they really worth eating? Are we missing out on the nutritious value they add to our daily diet? Let's find out. Also known as sweet peppers, bell peppers are a part of the nightshade family, which includes tomatoes, potatoes and eggplant. These less pungent varieties of pepper come in vibrant colours such as yellow and red. The substance capsaicin, known to control spiciness in peppers, is found comparatively in small amounts in bell peppers, making them less hot. Hence, they have earned their name as the sweet pepper. While bell peppers usually act as sidekicks on our plates, their appeal goes far beyond the stunning good looks and sweet-spicy taste. Rich in antioxidants and vitamins, did you know that bell peppers are packed with health-benefiting properties? In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra highlighted how apart from adding colour and flavour, these sweet peppers are great for overall health.

Health Benefits of Bell Peppers:

1. Eye Health

Two carotenoids - lutein and zeaxanthin — are found in relatively high amounts in bell peppers, which lowers the risk of macular degeneration of the eyes.

2. Rich Source Of Antioxidant

According to Lovneet, bell peppers are an “excellent source of antioxidants, including flavonoids,” which gives protection against oxidative damage in the body. Capsanthin, responsible for the rich red colour in bell peppers, is a powerful antioxidant that shields the skin against UVA and UVB damage.

3. Powerhouse Of Vitamins

Bell peppers have an impressive amount of essential vitamins that mainly include vitamins A, and C. Both vitamins play a crucial role in boosting the immune system of the body apart from lowering the risk of disease. Vitamins A and C along with the antioxidant lycopene promote heart health by preventing free radical damage. Bell peppers are also rich in vitamin B6 and folate which help in lowering the levels of homocysteine, ensuring the health of the heart.

4. Cancer-Fighting Property

Being rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, the bell pepper “are a real superfood with a myriad of cancer-fighting antioxidants including apigenin, lupeol, luteolin, quercetin, and capsiate, carotenoids such as beta-carotene, beta-cryptoxanthin, and lycopene,” the nutritionist added.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra also suggested ways to include bell peppers in the diet. She wrote, “Snack on bell peppers or make them dinner's star player for tons of healthy benefits. You can slice them and eat them raw, roast, grill, or fry them.”

Take a look at the post below by nutritionist Lovneet Batra:



We bring you some of our best bell pepper recipes which are an interesting way to relish them at home.

5 Interesting Ways To Include Bell Peppers In Your Diet Beyond Paneer Tikka:

1. Red Bell Pepper Soup

Roast the red bell peppers and blend them with some fresh herbs to create this delectable and comforting soup. Get the recipe here.

2. Bell Pepper and Asparagus

Tossed vegetables may sound and look boring, right? Don't worry we have given it a colourful and delicious touch. Fresh asparagus and yellow bell peppers are tossed with tangy spices and a handful of roasted almonds. Serve it with bread or any meat dish. Click here for the recipe.

3. Chicken Stuffed Peppers

Bell peppers stuffed with a tangy chicken keema mixture, topped with generous cheese, are baked or simply microwaved to perfection. You can also use a pressure cooker. Recipe Inside.

4. Bell Pepper Salsa

A zesty red bell pepper salsa served with nachos and dry melba toast works as a perfect party starter. Click here for the recipe.

5. Burrito

Looking for an on-the-go fulfilling meal? Burrito is your answer. Prepare a mix of rice, beans, bell peppers, and salsa. Wrap it in a tortilla and you are good to go. Check the recipe here.