We all know that there are various health benefits of overnight soaked oats. Over the years, it has become a growing trend across the globe. We find several celebrities, lifestyle influencers, dieticians and health experts stressing on the benefits of having healthy meal bowl for breakfast. The recipe of overnight soaked oats has also created a buzz on social media. It is easy to make and gives you enough room for customization. Some like adding fresh fruits, some prefer drizzling maple syrup or honey on the top. Some people also add chia seeds, flax seeds, dry fruits and more to make the bowl yet healthier (and of course, tastier too!). What adds on to the popularity is the fact that with overnight soaked oats, you can wake up to a ready-to-eat breakfast every single morning.





Recently, celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to narrate the benefits of including overnight soaked oats in your breakfast. Let's take a look.





Also Read: Why Orange Is Considered Winter Superfood: Explains Nutritionist Lovneet Batra

Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Overnight Soaked Oats:

1. Helps Relieve Constipation:





Oats consist of good fibre that aids the bowel movement. It makes it easier to pass through the colon easily due to being soft and bulky eliminating any signs of constipation.





2. Stabilise Sugar Levels:





The high fibre and complex carbohydrates slow down the conversion of this whole food to simple sugars. Besides, beta-glucan delays the fall in blood sugar levels before meals and slows the rise after a meal.





3. Keeps Your Hunger Hormones Happy Through The Day:





Oatmeal suppresses appetite, increases satiety, and reduces energy intake. The physicochemical properties of beta-glucan and sufficient hydration of oats are important factors affecting satiety and subsequent energy intake





4. Keeps Your Hair Healthy:





Oats are enriched with saponin, beta-glucan, and protein. All three make an invincible combination that supports hair growth. Saponin acts like a cleansing agent for the scalp, and beta-glucan aids in moisture retention.





5. Hormone Balance:





Oats are a gluten-free whole grain and contain vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants. Best of all, they have been shown to support insulin sensitivity, which is an important factor for balancing hormones.





Alongside explaining the benefits, Lovneet Batra also mentioned, "One of my favourite breakfast options especially before workout: OVERNIGHT SOAKED OATS!" That's not all. She shared the recipe too. Let's check out.

Overnight Soaked Oats Recipe: Expert Tips On How To Make Overnight Soaked Oats:

Ingredients:

200 gm homemade curd

3 tbsp roasted powdered steel cut oats

1 soaked date

1 tbsp roasted flaxseeds

1 tbsp fresh puréed strawberries

Method:

Overnight soak everything together in a bowl, except the flaxseeds.

Next day, sprinkle the flaxseeds on the top and relish.

The recipe just couldn't get easier; isn't it?! So, what are you waiting for? Get hold of all the ingredients, soak them overnight and enjoy the next morning.





Do let us know how you liked the recipe.