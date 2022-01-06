Winter is here in its full force and we are trying every way out to protect ourselves from the diseases the season brings along. So what is it about the winter season that brings us all on an alert mode? Health experts explain that our immunity takes a dip during the season, leading to significant rise in fever, cough, cold, sore throat and more. This is why focusing on our diet gets very important for nourishment and overall healthy living. And one of the easiest ways to bring positive change in diet is by adding more and more seasonal fruits and vegetables to our everyday meal. Every season brings along an extensive range of fresh produce - each of which are loaded with several health benefiting nutrients. One such amazing winter produce is orange. Considered a winter superfood, this sweet and juicy fruit is a storehouse of vitamin C, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties. Besides, it is also loaded with several essential minerals and vitamins that not only strengthen our immune system, but also help prevent some common seasonal diseases including flu and fever.





Winter Superfood: Health Benefits Of Orange:

Strengthen Immunity:





Orange is a storehouse of vitamin C and antioxidants that help flush out toxins and prevent free radical damages. This further helps strengthen immunity and prevent seasonal cold and flu.

Promote Glowing Skin:





Winter often casts dry spell on our skin and makes it look pale and dull. Vitamin C in orange helps prevent our skin from getting dry and helps it glow from within.





Boost Weight Loss:





Orange is incredibly low in calories and has no fat content. This makes the fruit ideal for the ones looking towards shedding those extra kilos.





Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently took to her Instagram to share some more health benefits of including orange in our winter diet. "Oranges are nutritional powerhouses that are in season! So, consuming oranges may benefit your heath in several ways," she wrote alongside mentioning the benefits.





Let's take a look at the dietician-approved benefits of orange:

Cancer fighting food:





Limonene, one of the main constituents of oranges, reduces the risk of mouth, skin, lung, breast, and stomach and colon cancer.





Helps in lowering down cholesterol:





A class of compounds found in orange fruit peels called Polymethoxylated Flavones (PMFs) has the potential to lower cholesterol.





Folate for moms and babies:





Oranges are a great way to get a big dose of folate naturally. Your body uses it to divide cells and make DNA. Because it helps prevent birth defects, it's an especially important B vitamin for pregnant women.



