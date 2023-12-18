Whatever we eat-healthy or unhealthy, flavorful or bland, home-cooked or store-bought-has an impact on several aspects of our health. The food we eat can affect our skin health, digestion, immunity, strength, energy, and even our sex drive-for better or for worse. Therefore, being mindful of what we eat and its potential positive and negative effects can help us make healthier choices. In this article, we will explore certain foods that can lower your libido, which is the desire for sexual activity.

5 Foods That Can Negatively Impact Your Libido

Alcohol

Increased alcohol consumption in men can reduce testosterone levels and increase the risk of erectile dysfunction and low libido, according to the Mayo Clinic. "Heavy drinking" refers to consuming more than four drinks a day or 14 drinks per week, according to the US National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. Alcohol consumption in moderation does not damage your libido.

Red And Processed Meat

If you want to boost your sex life, Harvard Health recommends increasing your consumption of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, and fish and reducing the consumption of red and processed meat. Research has found the same. In a 2020 cohort study among 21,469 men in the Health Professionals Follow-up Study, avoidance of red and processed meats was associated with a lower risk of developing erectile dysfunction.

Foods High In Saturated Fat

Excessive consumption of foods high in saturated fats can increase your risk of developing lifestyle diseases like diabetes or high blood pressure, all of which can negatively affect your libido. Most fried foods containing trans-fats can decrease libido in both men and women. On the other hand, fruits such as apples and watermelon have been linked to enhanced vascular and sexual health, according to a 2021 study titled 'Dietary Approaches to Women's Sexual and Reproductive Health.'

Tonic Water

Tonic water is a common mixer with liquor, such as the well-known gin and tonic combination. However, a certain compound in tonic water -- quinine is associated with a potential risk to testosterone levels. Scientists at the University of Lagos in Nigeria found that quinine was a 'testicular toxicant' and lowered the levels of testosterone in rats. While more research is needed to provide a conclusive link, it is best to avoid excessive consumption.

Sugar

Excessive sugar consumption can also decrease testosterone levels in men, which can lead to low libido. In a 2013 study published in Clinical Endocrinology, 74 men in the age bracket 19-74 underwent an oral glucose tolerance test, and researchers found that glucose (sugar) induces a significant reduction in total and free testosterone (T) levels. Imbalanced testosterone levels can affect women's health as well. American physician and author Dr. Mark Hyman notes in his blog that imbalanced levels of testosterone in women can "reduce desire, increase body fat, lower muscle mass, and create a fuzzy memory."