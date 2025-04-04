Menstruation is undeniably one of the most challenging phases in a woman's monthly routine. While some manage their periods with little or no discomfort, others experience painful symptoms such as severe abdominal cramps, lower back pain, fatigue, nausea, and even vomiting. Additionally, some women also face complications like irregular periods. To manage these discomforts, many turn to medications, Ayurvedic treatments, and dietary changes. In fact, it has been observed that incorporating certain home remedies into the diet can help regulate menstrual cycles and ease various symptoms. Among these, herbal teas have become a popular choice for their soothing effects. We have listed five such tea options recommended by Nutritionist Disha Sethi that may help regulate periods in a natural way.





Also Read: Menstrual Diet: Expert Tips, Dos And Don'ts For Healthy And Comfortable Periods

Is Herbal Tea Good For Periods?

Various herbal teas are considered a helpful alternative to over-the-counter medications. They contain natural compounds that assist in alleviating common menstrual symptoms, making them a reliable option for managing discomfort during the cycle.

1. Relieves Cramps:

Menstrual cramps, or dysmenorrhoea, are among the most uncomfortable symptoms of periods. These cramps occur due to uterine muscle contractions. Certain herbal teas contain muscle-relaxing properties, which may be effective in reducing the discomfort.

2. Reduces Bloating:

Hormonal fluctuations often slow down digestion and metabolism, leaving many feeling bloated throughout the day. Herbal teas with carminative properties can help ease these symptoms and support better digestion.

3. Balances Hormones:

Hormonal shifts during menstruation often lead to mood swings and irritability. Herbal teas may help regulate hormone levels, supporting emotional stability. Some teas also promote relaxation, which may help further with emotional regulation.

4. Regulates Menstrual Flow:

Some women experience heavy menstrual flow, while others deal with irregularities, both of which may result in fatigue and discomfort. Certain herbal teas can support regular menstrual flow and ease these symptoms naturally.

5. Promotes Better Sleep:

For women who struggle with sleep disturbances during their menses, certain herbal teas can offer relief. They act as natural nerve relaxants and may help in promoting restful sleep.





Also Read: Eating For Comfort: 6 Foods To Be Mindful Of During Your Period

Photo Credit: Pexels

5 Of The Best Teas To Naturally Regulate Your Menstrual Cycle

Nutritionist Disha Sethi has shared five tea options worth trying during menstruation. Here is a list of herbal teas that may support a healthier menstrual cycle:

1. Spearmint Tea:

Spearmint has anti-androgenic properties that help reduce androgen levels and may aid in regulating the menstrual cycle. It is also considered beneficial for individuals dealing with PCOS.

2. Cinnamon Tea:

Cinnamon is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and its ability to boost blood circulation. It can help with both heavy and light periods by supporting regular menstrual flow.

3. Fennel Tea:

Fennel contains antispasmodic properties and is considered helpful in easing menstrual cramps. Its active compound, anethole, may help relax the uterus and reduce painful contractions.

4. Shatavari Tea:

Shatavari is a widely used Ayurvedic herb known to support menstrual health and overall reproductive well-being. It acts as an adaptogen and hormone-balancing herb, which can be especially useful for those experiencing irregular periods due to stress and hormonal imbalance.

5. Ginger Tea:

Ginger contains the active compound gingerol, which has both antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It may assist in reducing inflammation, pain, and oxidative stress in the body during menstruation.

Takeaway:

Including herbal teas in your routine during certain periods may help make this time of the month more manageable. However, it is important to remember that moderation is essential. It is always advisable to consult a healthcare professional or nutritionist to determine what suits your body best and to understand the right dosage.