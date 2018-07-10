Rose Tea: 5 Weight Loss Benefits And Easy Ways To Make It At Home!

Highlights Rose water is frequently used in beauty regimes

Rose has a number of health benefits which may lead to weight loss

Rose tea is a stress buster and a mood-enhancer

Rose tea is one of the best herbal teas to add to your daily diet​.

Fights Inflammation: Rose has anti-inflammatory properties, due to the presence of antioxidants in it. Research has time and again pointed towards a link between inflammation and weight gain and hence, rose tea may boost weight loss. Curbs Hunger Pangs: Rose tea can be consumed as a healthy caffeine-free alternative to coffee or tea, to curb hunger pangs and enhance weight loss. Boosts Digestion: Rose has been known to boost the digestive powers of the body and a healthy digestive system is key to effective weight loss. Rose tea may help good bacteria to grow in your digestive tract and has been used as a herbal remedy for constipation and diarrohea. Helps In Removing Toxins: Rose tea may help prevent urinary tract infections due to its detox and diuretic properties. Boosts Immunity: To lose weight in a healthy way, it's essential for you to be free of illnesses first and rose tea may help you fight infections, due to the presence of vitamin C in it.

How To Make Organic Rose Tea At Home

Rose tea is one of the best herbal teas to add to your daily diet, if you're looking to lose weight. However, that's not the only health benefit of the tea. It also helps improve skin and hair health due to the antioxidants present in it, and is good for digestion as well. It is also a stress buster and a mood-enhancer as the aroma of rose is touted to have that effect on our minds. It's extremely easy-to-prepare at home as well, and if you don't trust store-bought rose tea, you can make it with fresh rose petals.

There are several ways of making rose tea, depending on how you would like to drink it. You may buy dried rose petals and add them to tea powder of your choice, or you may get fresh rose petals and boil them with water to make the tea. To make rose tea from fresh rose petals, you will need at least a cup full of pesticide-free petals. Clean the petals thoroughly by placing them under running water. Then place them in a deep-bottomed saucepan and fill up with three cups of water. Let the water with the petals boil for about five minutes and then remove it from the flame. Strain the water into cups and add sweeteners of your choice to it.

You may add spices of your choice to make the tea more flavourful. For example, cinnamon or fresh ginger may be added to rose tea while boiling the petals in it. This tea may be consumed once or twice in a day to aid weight loss. However, if you are prone to food allergies, you may want to consult your physician before adding this herbal tea to your diet.