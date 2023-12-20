Winter is synonymous with radishes - be it in veggies, pickles, or parathas. But here's a revelation: are you tossing away the radish leaves? Turns out, these vibrant greens are a nutritional goldmine! Packed with Vitamin K, Vitamin C, iron, magnesium, folate, and calcium, radish leaves aren't just the sidekick - they're the superhero of winter health. Let's dive into the fantastic health benefits of these often-overlooked greens and explore some delightful ways to savour them!





Also Read: 5 Winterlicious Reasons To Indulge In Maize Flour Goodness

1. Boosts Digestion:

Radish leaves boast a hefty dose of fibre, ensuring your digestive system runs smoother than ever. Bid farewell to constipation and indigestion as you embrace the leafy goodness!

2. Immunity Boost:

Wave goodbye to winter problems! Radish leaves, loaded with iron and a plethora of vitamins, transform into your immunity's best friend. Shield yourself from infections and stay in the pink of health.





3. Blood Pressure Support:

Low blood pressure blues? Radish leaves to the rescue! Packed with sodium, these greens are your natural remedy for stabilizing blood pressure. A leafy solution to keep your heart happy.





4. Diabetes Friendly:

For diabetics, it's a double win! Radish leaves, along with radishes, play a role in controlling blood sugar levels. Nature's answer to a sweeter deal for your health.





5. Hemoglobin Helper:

Combatting anemia? Look no further. Radish leaves, rich in iron, are your allies in boosting hemoglobin levels. Say hello to vitality!





How to Relish Radish Leaves:

1. Mooli ke Patto ka Saag:

Chop those radish leaves finely and cook up a storm! Fry them with tomatoes, onions, green chillies, asafoetida, salt, and spices. Let the flavours meld on a low flame for 8 to 10 minutes. Pair it with piping hot rotis for a feast!





2. Aloo, Mooli ke Patte ki Bhaji:

Spice up your plate by frying small potato pieces with onions, tomatoes, and spices. Introduce finely chopped radish leaves and witness a scrumptious vegetable ready in minutes.





3. Mooli ke Patte Ki Roti:

Get creative! Finely chop radish leaves and add them to a mixture of gram flour and wheat flour, spiced to perfection with salt. Knead the dough, and voila - savour parathas or rotis bursting with the goodness of radish leaves!





Also Read: 6 Reasons Why Honey-Milk Should Be A Part Of Your Winter Diet





Go green this winter and let radish leaves shine on your plate!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.