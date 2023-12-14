Winter's chill isn't just about snowflakes; it's a sneak attack on our immunity. As the mercury drops, so does our defence against pesky ailments. The secret? Amp up your diet! Veggies, fruits, and yes, even flour, become your immunity warriors. Move over mustard greens; corn's the real MVP. It's not just tasty; it's a winter health booster. From ramping up immunity to aiding digestion, maize does it all. Time to corn-quer winter like a wellness warrior!





Here Are 5 Winterlicious Reasons to Indulge in Maize Flour Goodness:

1. Nutrient-Packed Maize Flour:







In the heart of North India, maize crops flourish during winter, giving rise to the delightful maize flour roti. These golden disks of goodness not only tantalize your taste buds but also pack a nutritional punch. Packed with fibre, carbohydrates, vitamins, and iron, maize flour is a holistic addition to your diet.





2. Immunity Boosting Goodness:







Winter's frosty touch often weakens our immunity, making us susceptible to colds and coughs. Combat the seasonal blues by embracing maize flour. Rich in vitamins and zinc, this golden grain contributes to a robust immune system, helping you stay healthy and hearty.





3. Energy Infusion:







Maize flour isn't just a feast for the taste buds; it's a source of sustained energy. Laden with carbohydrates, it provides a wholesome energy boost, leaving you feeling revitalized and ready to tackle winter's chill.





4. Inner Warmth in Every Bite:







When winter's chill sets in, our cravings turn towards warmer, heartier foods. Maize flour, with its inherent warmth, becomes a perfect companion. The consumption of corn flour creates an inner heat, making it an ideal addition to your winter menu.





5. Aiding Digestive Health:







Say goodbye to winter digestive problems with maize flour. Packed with fibre, it alleviates constipation, ensures smooth bowel movements, and promotes overall digestive well-being. Moreover, its high fibre content aids weight loss by curbing appetite and promoting a lower calorie intake.





How to Savor Maize Flour Magic in Your Diet:

Makki Ki Roti:

Enjoy the classic makki ki roti, a winter staple usually paired with sarso ka saag. Alternatively, get creative and pair it with your favourite vegetables.





Makki Ka Dhokla:

Elevate your winter snacking with Rajasthani corn dhokla. This vegetarian delight, crafted from maize flour, crushed green peas, and other flavorful ingredients, promises a spongy and scrumptious experience.





Makki Ka Mooli Wala Paratha:

Turn your ordinary paratha into a nutritional powerhouse by using maize flour. Add a twist by incorporating radish or fenugreek leaves for an extra burst of flavour.











This winter, let maize flour take centre stage in your kitchen, bringing warmth, nutrition, and a burst of flavour to your seasonal feast!











