Kulith kalan may not be as widely talked about as other summer drinks, but it has long been a part of traditional Indian diets. Made using horse gram, this rustic preparation is both light and nourishing. During the hot months, our bodies often need refreshing yet nutrient-rich options to stay energised. That is where kulith kalan quietly stands out. It offers a balance of taste and health without feeling heavy on the stomach. With roots in regional cuisines, it also carries the goodness of time-tested wisdom. Here is why this humble drink deserves a place in your summer routine.

What Is Kulith Kalan?

Kulith kalan is a traditional drink from the Konkan region of India, made from kulith, also known as horse gram, a protein-rich legume commonly used in coastal and Western parts of the country. It is typically prepared by boiling or soaking horse gram and using the strained water or blended mixture, often flavoured with simple spices. In many homes across Konkan and neighbouring regions, it is thinned down to create a light, soup-like drink that is easy to consume in warm weather. It has a slightly earthy taste and is valued for its wholesome nutritional profile.





Also Read: Kulith Kalan Recipe: How To Make This Dal-Based Drink For Healthy Diet

Health Benefits Of Kulith Kalan In Summer

1. Helps Keep The Body Cool Naturally

Kulith kalan is believed to help regulate body temperature when consumed in moderation. Despite horse gram being considered warming in nature, traditional recipes often balance it with cooling ingredients like buttermilk. This makes the dish suitable for summer when prepared thoughtfully. Nutritionist Rupali Datta suggests that combining seasonal ingredients wisely can help the body adapt better to changing weather.

2. Rich In Protein And Keeps You Full

Horse gram is an excellent source of plant-based protein, making kulith kalan a great option for sustained energy. It helps keep hunger pangs at bay and reduces the urge to snack on unhealthy foods. This is especially helpful during summer when appetite tends to fluctuate. Adding such protein-rich foods can support overall strength and muscle health.

3. Supports Digestion And Gut Health

Kulith kalan is known for its fibre content, which aids digestion and supports gut health. A well-functioning digestive system is especially important in summer, as high temperatures can slow metabolism. The drink is light on the stomach when prepared properly, making it easier to digest during hot weather. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), fibre-rich legumes like horse gram may contribute to improved digestive health and better bowel function.

4. May Help In Managing Weight

Low in fat yet high in nutrients, kulith kalan can be a smart addition for those looking to maintain or manage weight. It provides satiety without adding excess calories. The combination of protein and fibre helps control cravings and supports balanced eating habits. Including such traditional foods can be more effective than relying on processed diet options.

5. Packed With Essential Nutrients

Kulith or horse gram is rich in iron, calcium and antioxidants, which contribute to overall health. These nutrients help maintain energy levels, especially during the draining summer heat. Regular consumption in moderate quantities can support immunity and improve vitality. It is a wholesome way to nourish the body without relying on supplements.





Also Read: How To Spot Fake vs Real Mangoes: What Experts Want You To Know

6. Supports Hydration When Paired Right

When kulith kalan is prepared with buttermilk or served alongside hydrating foods, it can contribute to better hydration. This is important during summer when the body loses fluids quickly. Pairing it with light accompaniments enhances its benefits. As experts often recommend, balancing meals with seasonal ingredients helps in maintaining hydration and overall wellness.





Kulith kalan proves that simple, traditional foods can be both nourishing and season-friendly.