With mango season in full swing, markets across India are flooded with the much-loved “king of fruits.” But alongside the sweet, juicy varieties, concerns around chemically ripened mangoes continue to surface every year. In a bid to meet rising demand and speed up supply, some traders still resort to artificial ripening methods using calcium carbide. While these mangoes may look perfectly golden on the outside, the inside story can be very different. Knowing how to identify real versus fake mangoes has become more important than ever, not just for taste, but also for your health.





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What Is Calcium Carbide? Why Should It Not Be Used?

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Calcium carbide is a chemical compound that has historically been used to artificially ripen fruits like mangoes, bananas and papayas. When it comes in contact with moisture, it releases acetylene gas, which mimics the natural ripening hormone ethylene.





However, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has repeatedly warned against its use. The regulator states that calcium carbide contains harmful impurities such as arsenic and phosphorus, which can pose serious health risks.





According to FSSAI advisories:

The use of calcium carbide for fruit ripening is strictly prohibited under food safety regulations.

Exposure can lead to symptoms such as vomiting, skin ulcers, irritation and difficulty in swallowing.

FSSAI maintains that only regulated use of ethylene gas is allowed, and even that must be done under controlled conditions.

How To Identify Fake vs Real Mangoes

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Nutritionist Dr Rashi Chowdhary warns that despite the regulations, chemically ripened mangoes are still common in markets. She notes that calcium carbide, banned by FSSAI, can release toxic gases like arsenic and phosphine, making it unsafe. While ethylene gas is allowed, it must be used within safe limits, as overuse may affect gut health and hormones.





1. Check The Colour: Mangoes that look too perfect or uniformly bright yellow may be artificially ripened. A slight green patch near the stem or an unnatural shine can be a red flag. Naturally ripened mangoes usually have a patchy mix of yellow and green tones





2. Smell Near The Stem: Real mangoes have a sweet, fruity aroma, especially near the stem. Artificially ripened ones may have no smell or a faint chemical-like odour





3. Cut The Mango Open: If the fruit is soft outside but pale, rubbery or uneven inside, it may be chemically ripened. Naturally ripened mangoes have evenly developed pulp and richer sweetness





If you are still unsure of the mangoes, here's how you can be extra safe:

Soak mangoes in water for a few hours before eating to remove possible residue

Consider buying raw mangoes and ripening them at home, a safer and traditional method

As per FSSAI, another key test to see if the mango is chemically ripened is the Strip Paper Test. To do this, place a moist indicator strip with mangoes in a sealed container. If there is a rapid color change, it would mean the mango is artificially ripened.





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Why Artificially Ripened Mangoes Are A Concern

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Artificial ripening not only affects how mangoes look but also impacts their taste and safety. Since the process is forced, the fruit often does not ripen evenly, which can affect both flavour and nutritional value.





Additionally, exposure to chemicals like calcium carbide may lead to irritation, digestive issues and other health concerns, especially with repeated consumption. FSSAI has repeatedly emphasised that such practices compromise both consumer safety and food quality.

What You Can Do As A Consumer

To make safer choices during mango season:

Buy from trusted vendors

Avoid mangoes that look overly polished or identical

Wash and soak fruits before eating

Consider buying raw mangoes and ripening them at home

While mangoes remain one of summer's biggest highlights, not every fruit in the market is naturally ripened. With clearer guidance from authorities like FSSAI and expert insights from nutritionists, consumers can now make more informed choices. A little attention to detail can go a long way in ensuring that the mangoes you enjoy are both delicious and safe.