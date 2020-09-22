6 Onion Peel Tea Benefits That'll Convince You To Save Those Onion Skins

Onion peels are loaded with a plethora of health benefits

With the rise in discourse around zero-waste cooking, more and more people are looking for alternatives to use the peels and skins of vegetables that are often tossed out in the making. Interestingly so, the concept of zero-waste cooking is not alien to India. Indians have been expert at using every part of the vegetable in their diet - from pulp to skin, even the root, stem, and leaves of the plants are not spared in Indian cooking. Most of us have used potato skins and carrot skins to make a quick stir-fry or sabzi. Similarly, when you are chopping onions, you need not to discard the skins at once, you can use the peels to brew yourself an amazing detox tea.





Here are six benefits of the onion peel tea:





1. Onion skins are an excellent source of vitamins. Rich in vitamin A, this tea could help boost eyesight.





2. Since onion skins are also enriched with vitamin C and E, it could do wonders for your skin too.





3. Onion peels replete with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help manage symptoms of cold, cough and flu and also ward off the risk of seasonal infections. Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that helps rev up immunity naturally.

4. The tea made with onion peels is low in calorie. Therefore, it makes for a good low-calorie beverage that you can sip into from time to time and steer clear of liquid calories found in aerated beverages.





5. The flavonoids present in onion skins are also good for heart, and helps keep cholesterol in check.





6. Onion skins also have antifungal properties, so if you are struggling with some kind of itching on skin or rash you can have this healing drink. But, make sure you do not skip the medicine prescribed to you.





Onion peels are loaded with nutrients

How To Make Onion Skin Tea:







It is possibly the easiest things to do. Once you have peeled your onions, take those discarded peels and boil them in water for a few minutes. Strain the water and drink.





Try drinking this unique tea and let us know your thoughts.







