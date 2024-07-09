Monsoon provides relief from the summer heat but also increases the chances of certain illnesses. Eating unsafe food in the rainy season may lead to food-borne diseases such as dysentery and diarrhoea, causing symptoms like stomach pain, loose motions, nausea, fever, and vomiting. Unhygienic eating habits and water and food contamination can also cause jaundice, leading to troublesome symptoms like fever, chills, abdominal pain, flu-like signs, fatigue, confusion, itchy skin, and weight loss, as per Cleveland Clinic. To stay healthy during monsoon, it is important to follow safe and hygienic food-related practices.





In a recent Instagram video, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) shared some simple and effective precautions to follow during monsoon that "can protect us from falling sick."

Here Are 9 Food Safety Tips For Monsoon, As Shared By FSSAI:

1. Before cooking, wash all food products purchased from the market properly.

2. "Keep yourself and your surroundings clean," FSSAI advises. Make sure to wash your hands with soap and water before cooking and before eating.

3. Use only clean water for cooking. Contamination in unfiltered or tap water can be risky for your health.

4. Always eat freshly cooked food and cook only as much as you need. Avoid cooking extra food for the rest of the week, especially during monsoon, as there are higher chances of spoilage and food-borne diseases.

5. Refrigerate leftover food as soon as it cools down to avoid microbial growth.

6. When eating leftover food, heat it properly before consuming. Bring sauces, soups, and gravy to a boil when reheating.

7. Always keep perishables like milk and curd in the refrigerator immediately.

8. Use fresh and local food products. Fresh food is more nutrient-dense.

9. Include pepper, garlic, ginger, cumin seeds, coriander, and turmeric in your diet. They help build your immunity and help you avoid monsoon diseases. For monsoon-special kadha recipes, click here.

Follow these healthy food-related practices during monsoon to keep yourself and your family fit and healthy.





Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.