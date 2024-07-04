The monsoon season is finally here, and we can't keep calm. From the breezy weather and aroma of wet soil to lush green landscapes, what's there not to love about this weather? Monsoons also provide an opportunity to step out and explore - something that we dreaded doing during summer. For foodies, visiting different cafes and restaurants is a great option. Imagine sitting at a cosy cafe, indulging in scrumptious food, as you hear the pitter-patter of the rain. Isn't it truly an incredible feeling? If you reside in Delhi-NCR and are looking for eateries to enjoy this weather, we've got you covered. Below, we have listed some of our top picks that you shouldn't miss visiting.

Here Are Top 7 Eateries In Delhi-NCR You Must Visit During Monsoon:

1. The Grammar Room

If you're in South Delhi, do not miss visiting The Grammar Room. This quaint cafe is surrounded by glass on both the sides and has a cosy ambience, perfect for enjoying the rains. During the day, you can indulge in their famous all-day breakfast menu, featuring dishes such as Ski Skando and Banoffee Waffle. If you happen to visit in the evening, you can opt for their small and large plates, guaranteed to tantalise your taste buds. Don't forget to try drinks from their impressive cocktail menu.

What: The Grammar Room

Where: One Style Mile, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

When: 11 am - 11:30 pm

Cost For Two: INR 3400 (approx)

2. Diggin Cafe

Another must-try cafe to visit during monsoon is Diggin Cafe. It's quite popular among college students and has multiple outlets across the city. Here, you can savour mouth-watering food along with a cup of hot coffee amidst a beautiful ambience. The white interiors give this cafe a soothing vibe, and the fairy lights at night add to the overall dining experience. Visit this place if you haven't already, and you're sure to be impressed.

What: Diggin Cafe

Where: Multiple Outlets

When: 11 am - 9:30 pm

Cost For Two: INR 1900 (approx)

3. Triveni Terrace Cafe

If you're craving something desi, look no further than Triveni Terrace Cafe. Located in Mandi House, it has a beautiful garden right outside and has a menu that will instantly make you salivate. Enjoy monsoon-favourite snacks such as pakodas, palak patta chaat, samosa, bun tikki, among many more. Pair them with a piping hot glass of chai and savour the monsoon season the right way!

What: Triveni Terrace Cafe

Where: 205, Tansen Marg, Opp. FICCI Auditorium, Todermal Road Area, Mandi House, New Delhi

When: 10 am - 7:30 pm

Cost For Two: INR 650 (approx)

4. Music & Mountains Hillside Cafe

Situated in the bustling GK1 M block market, this cafe is a must-visit during monsoon. From the moment you step inside, you'll be mesmerised by its rustic, woody interiors and warm lighting. Grab a seat by their windows and indulge in classic Italian delicacies while you enjoy the monsoon showers. It's the perfect place to visit along with your partner for a romantic dining experience.

What: Music & Mountains Hillside Cafe

Where: 2nd floor, M 23, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

When: 12:30 pm - 12 am

Cost For Two: INR 2800 (approx)

5. Hamoni: Cafe By The Greens

This stunning cafe is set against the green lawns of the Hamoni Golf Camp. It offers both outdoor and indoor seating, along with an impressive menu. From breakfast specials to lunch and dinner, there are numerous dishes to choose from for each meal. The bread section features delectable sandwiches, wraps, and burritos packed with flavour. Their coffee is simply to die for, so don't forget to try it!

What: Hamoni: Cafe By The Greens

Where: CK Farm, Near NCU College, Carterpuri Village, Sector 23A, Gurugram

When: 9 am - 11 pm

Cost For Two: INR 1500 (approx)

6. Colocal

Another cafe you're simply going to love is Colocal. With its colonial-style architecture and vibrant yellow walls, this cafe is one-of-a-kind. It features several windows all around, ensuring you get a view of the rains as you indulge in your food. The food here is satisfying, and their beverages are quite refreshing as well. Colocal is famous for its chocolates, which are also a must-try when visiting.

What: Colocal

Where: Shed No. 21B , The Dhan Mill Compound, Chhatarpur, New Delhi

When: 11 am - 11 pm

Cost For Two: INR 1200 (approx)

7. Roastery Coffee House

Roastery Coffee House is a haven for coffee lovers. Their coffee is brewed to perfection and will instantly satisfy your caffeine cravings. The roastery boasts a spacious open courtyard with aesthetic architecture and a large coffee counter right in the centre. Sip on their speciality coffee and make your monsoon season extra special.

What: Roastery Coffee House

Where: Bl004, Roastery Street, Sector 144, Noida

When: 8 am - 11 pm

Cost For Two: INR 1000 (approx)

