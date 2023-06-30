Finally, monsoon is here and you have countless the reasons to rejoice! Pitter-patter on the window panes, lush green nature and nippy weather give us the ultimate respite from unbearable summer heat. But before you dive into the pool of happiness, let's talk about the not-so-comfortable factor of the season. Yes, we are talking about the diseases the season brings along! The sudden change in temperature makes us prone to air-borne, water-bore and food-borne diseases, hence, you would find people complaining of vomiting, upset stomach, cough and cold and even flu at times. Surely, you don't want to spend the monsoon taking trips to your nearest. Right? So, what do you do then? This is where your diet comes to the play.

As per health experts, following a healthy and nutritious diet help strengthen immunity against several seasonal diseases. And to speed up the healing process, you can always opt for kadhas and herbal teas. These concoctions are timeless and have always been a part of Ayurveda and other traditional medical practices. Made with herbs and spices, these drinks help you detox, purifying blood and maintain the oxygen flow in body. Considering the goodness of kadhas, we bring you a concoction that may help strengthen your immunity against monsoon distress. It includes warm water, lemon and turmeric, with some honey for taste (but that's optional). Let's elucidate it further.

Also Read: 5 Benefits Of Starting Your Day With Lemon Water

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Why Warm Lemon-Turmeric Water Is Considered Good For Health?

Role Of Warm Water In Monsoon Diet:

According to Ayurveda, warm water creates heat in the body that further regulates metabolism and other bodily functions. It helps break down fats, absorb nutrients, relax muscles and increase blood and oxygen flow in the body. These factors come together to keep up the water balance in body and fortify the immune system to prevent viral attacks in monsoon. Hence, you would often find people drinking warm water empty stomach to start their mornings on a healthy note. That's not all. Some people also have it after their meals to aid the digestion and prevent fat accumulation in the body.

Role Of Lemon In Monsoon Diet:

One of the potent sources of vitamin C and antioxidants, lemon is known to strengthen immunity. During monsoon, when our body becomes prone to diseases, these nutrients come together to produce antibodies against the harmful microorganisms. According to Bengaluru-based nutritionist Anju Sood, one must have two lemon juices per day to enjoy all its benefits to the fullest.

Role Of Turmeric In Monsoon Diet:

Turmeric contains curcumin that is anti-septic and anti-viral in nature, which automatically makes the ingredient good for immunity during monsoon. Moreover, the anti-inflammatory properties help flush out the excess toxins and promote blood flow in cells that aid glowing skin and even healthy hair during the humid monsoons.

Also Read: Difference Between Raw Turmeric And Turmeric Powder

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Warm Lemon-Turmeric Water:

Ideally, in a glass of hot water, you should add one lemon juice, half tsp turmeric powder and one tsp honey; stir the drink well and guzzle.

But if you are using raw turmeric, we suggest, boiling half-inch turmeric well in water for almost five minutes. Then strain it in a glass, add lemon juice and honey and drink!

When Is The Right Time To Drink Warm Lemon-Turmeric Water:

If you scroll through the internet, you would find multiple expert articles explaining the benefits of drinking detox water in the morning. It helps kick-start metabolism and regulate all other bodily functions smoothly. But some often complain of acidity and heartburn after having lemon water the first thing in the morning. For them, experts suggest including the drink in their post-meal routine for easy digestion. To put it simply, dosage differs from person to person as per their tolerance. Hence, we suggest consulting a nutritionist before including any kind of detox drink in their routine.

Make your diet choices wisely and enjoy a good and happy health this monsoon.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.