Rice is a grain that many of us consume on a daily basis. It is used to make dishes like biryani, pulao, khichdi and also desserts like kheer. Since it's widely consumed, there are several varieties of rice you'll find in the market. Among the many, basmati rice is quite popular. It is a type of long-grain rice, known for its unique flavour and aroma that sets it apart from other varieties. While basmati rice enjoys huge popularity, there are also certain misconceptions surrounding it. One of the most common misconceptions is that basmati rice is bad for your digestive health. But is this really true or is it just another fad that you've been falling for? Let's find out from hormone coach Poornima Peri.

Is Basmati Rice Good For Digestion? Here's What The Hormone Coach Revealed:

According to Poornima, basmati rice causes no harm to your digestive health. In fact, it is generally considered easy to digest because it contains a lower amount of starch compared to other rice varieties. A lower starch content means that the rice breaks down faster, making it gentler on the digestive system. She further explains that basmati rice is high in fibre, which can promote better gut health by supporting regular bowel movements.

Is White Basmati Rice Better Than Brown Basmati Rice?

While both white and brown basmati rice are beneficial for digestive health, Poornima recommends opting for the former. This is because white rice has its outer husk removed, making it easier for the body to digest. So, if you're someone who has a sensitive stomach or digestive issues like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), choose white rice over brown rice. You can consume brown rice too, but remember to do so in moderation.

Is Basmati Rice Higher In Carbohydrates Compared To Regular Rice?

Not necessarily. Basmati rice and regular rice have similar carbohydrate content. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 grams of cooked white rice contains about 28-30 grams of carbohydrates, while 100 grams of cooked basmati rice contains around 25-28 grams of carbohydrates.

Does Basmati Rice Have A High Glycaemic Index?

No, basmati rice has a relatively low to moderate glycaemic index (GI). The GI of basmati rice ranges from 50 to 58, depending on the type and preparation method. This means basmati rice is less likely to cause significant spikes in blood sugar levels compared to other types of rice varieties.

When consumed in moderation, basmati rice can be a wonderful addition to your diet. For tips on cooking perfect rice, click here.