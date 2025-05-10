Fluffy, soft, and perfectly cooked rice is an essential part of many Indian meals. From comforting dal-chawal to biryani and quick pulao, rice is something we cook often and look forward to. But sometimes, despite following the right water measurements and keeping a close watch on the flame, the rice can still turn out undercooked. You might find it hard in the middle or unevenly cooked at the top. The good news is, there are simple ways to fix it without starting from scratch. With these easy hacks, you can save your rice every time.





Here Are 5 Genius Hacks To Save Undercooked Rice:

1. Steam It Again With Some Water

One of the simplest and most effective solutions. If your rice is undercooked, sprinkle a few tablespoons of water evenly over it. Cover the pot tightly with a lid and cook on low heat for about 5-10 minutes. The steam inside the pot will soften the grains without turning them soggy. Be sure to use low heat to avoid burning the bottom of the pan.

2. Use A Damp Paper Towel

Want to steam the rice without adding extra water? Try this handy trick. Place a damp cotton cloth over the rice and then put the lid on. Heat the pot on low for 5-7 minutes. The cloth's moisture creates enough steam to finish cooking the rice. Just be careful to place the towel properly so it does not touch the flame. In no time, you will have fluffy rice!

3. Microwave With Wet Tissue

In a rush? The microwave is your best friend. Place the undercooked rice in a microwave-safe bowl. Sprinkle a little water over it, then cover with a wet tissue or microwave-safe lid. Heat on high for 1-2 minutes, then let it sit for another minute to allow the steam to settle. And that's it! This trick works especially well for small portions of rice.

4. Add Broth or Milk

This tip is perfect for dishes like biryani, vegetable pulao, coconut rice, or even khichdi. If the rice is slightly undercooked, add a few tablespoons of warm vegetable broth, coconut milk, or plain milk, depending on your dish. Cover the pot and cook on a low simmer for a few more minutes. The rice will cook through while soaking up some delicious extra flavour. Stir gently to avoid breaking the grains.

5. Cook It Separately

If only part of your rice is undercooked, such as the top layer of biryani, you can fix it without disturbing the rest. Simply remove the uncooked portion and cook it separately in a small pan with some hot water. Boil for 5-7 minutes and drain the excess water. Then, mix it back with the rest of the rice. This method ensures the already-cooked rice remains perfect while fixing the undercooked part.





For some quick and easy rice recipes, click here.