Festive season is here, and as Diwali approaches, air pollution levels are expected to spike during and after the festival due to crop burning and bursting of firecrackers. This only heightens the urgency to guard our respiratory health from the barrage of pollutants. While avoiding exposure is crucial, what we eat can also play a key role in supporting lung function and resilience. Below, we explore diet-based strategies with input from experts, suggest lung-friendly dishes, and also flag foods to avoid for keeping your lungs healthy.

Here Are 7 Diet Tips To Strenghten Your Lungs From Within

According to nutritionist Dr. Rupali Dutta emphasizes that "the protective antioxidants present in the lining of our lungs fight it out till they are outnumbered, thereafter the pollutants start attacking ... producing free radicals and causing inflammation. The antioxidants from the food you eat can provide protection to your body from harmful effects caused by air pollutants."





Improve your lung health through a good diet.

Here are key nutrients and food groups:

1. Consume More Vitamin C

This water-soluble vitamin helps scavenge free radicals and supports lung tissue repair. Foods rich in vitamin C include citrus fruits (oranges, lemons), guava, papayas, bell peppers, tomatoes, and dark leafy greens (spinach, coriander, amaranth).





Dish suggestion: A refreshing salad of orange segments, diced bell pepper, tomato, coriander and a squeeze of lemon makes a lung-friendly starter. You can also blend a morning smoothie with papaya, spinach and a dash of lemon juice.

2. Eat Vitamin E-Rich Foods

A fat-soluble antioxidant that protects tissues against oxidative damage, vitamin E can come from nuts (almonds, sunflower seeds), seeds, plant oils (sunflower, safflower, rice bran), and spices/herbs like parsley, oregano, basil, and cloves.





Dish suggestion: Toss roasted almonds or sunflower seeds on a warm millet porridge (e.g. bajra kheer) or stir them into vegetable pulao for added crunch and lung benefit.

3. Give Your Beta-carotene / Provitamin A

These compounds, convertible to vitamin A in the body, help control inflammation and protect cell linings. Good sources include carrots, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, radish greens, spinach, amaranth (chaulai), and other greens.





Dish suggestion: A mixed vegetable curry with carrot, spinach and pumpkin (lightly sautéed or steamed) served alongside whole-grain millet or brown rice adds color and lung support.

4. Have Enough Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3s have anti-inflammatory properties that may mitigate lung stress under pollutant exposure. Sources include walnuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, mustard (rai) seeds, methi seeds, and pulses like kala chana and rajma.





Dish suggestion: A warming bowl of rajma or black chana curry (cooked with mustard seeds and fenugreek) or a chia-flax seed porridge topped with nuts can integrate omega-3 benefits.

5. Don't Ignore Magnesium & Minerals

Magnesium helps relax bronchial muscles and supports respiratory health. Foods like pumpkin seeds, legumes, spinach, avocado, figs, yogurt, and nuts are good picks.





Dish suggestion: Incorporate pumpkin seed-sprinkled dal or spinach and lentil soup; finish a meal with figs or a small bowl of yogurt with a sprinkle of seeds.

6. Have Lots Of Spices and Herbs

Certain herbs/spices like turmeric, garlic, ginger and parsley can contribute anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. Turmeric's curcumin, garlic's allicin, and ginger's gingerol are known for





Dish suggestion: A soothing "golden milk" (turmeric + milk or plant milk) before bed, ginger-garlic soup, or dal tempered with turmeric and garlic can be your daily allies.

7. Eat Jaggery (in moderation)

Jaggery is a natural detoxifier: it may help loosen mucus, soothe throat irritation, reduce inflammation and support respiratory clearance.





Dish suggestion: A small piece of jaggery dissolved in warm water (or ginger-jaggery tea) can be taken in small amounts, especially during high pollution days.





It is important to take necessary steps to minimise the effects of air pollution

Sample "day on a plate" (lung-friendly edition):

Breakfast: Spinach-banana smoothie with a spoonful of chia seeds, and a few almonds

Mid-morning snack: Orange + handful of walnuts

Lunch: Mixed vegetable curry (carrot, pumpkin, greens) + millet roti + dal tempered with garlic and turmeric

Evening snack: Steamed sweet corn or roasted chana + herb-infused ginger tea

Dinner: Rajma or black chana curry + whole grain rice or millet + sauteed greens

Bedtime: A cup of warm turmeric milk or jaggery water (small dose)

Foods to avoid (or limit) for lung health

Even as you load up on helpful nutrients, certain foods may worsen respiratory health, inflammation or mucus production. Here's what to watch out for:

1. Refined sugars and high-sugar desserts

Excess sugar intake can promote systemic inflammation, which may worsen respiratory irritation and allergic responses.

2. Highly processed and fried foods

These often contain trans fats, oxidized lipids and additives that may trigger oxidative stress and inflammation in lung tissues.

3. Excessive dairy (for some individuals)

In some people, full-fat dairy may thicken mucus or exacerbate respiratory congestion. (Note: this varies individually; if dairy doesn't cause issues for you, you may include moderate low-fat forms.)

4. High-salt or ultra-salty processed products

Excess sodium can contribute to fluid retention and may strain cardiovascular and respiratory systems.

5. Red and processed meats

Frequent consumption of red/processed meats may correlate with higher respiratory inflammation in polluted environments; leaner proteins (pulses, fish where possible) are better options.

6. Artificial additives, flavor enhancers, preservatives

Some additives or artificial flavors may trigger allergic or inflammatory responses in susceptible lungs.



By consciously choosing antioxidant-rich, anti-inflammatory foods and combining them with protective habits, you can give your respiratory system the reinforcement it needs. Remember: no diet can fully negate heavy pollution exposure, but every meal can be a small act of defense. Stay mindful of what you eat, avoid lung-stressors, and take steps to reduce exposure.