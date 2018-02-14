SEARCH
  • Benefits Of Egg Whites: From Reducing Blood Pressure To Inducing Weight Loss And More!

Benefits Of Egg Whites: From Reducing Blood Pressure To Inducing Weight Loss And More!

   February 14, 2018

Benefits Of Egg Whites: From Reducing Blood Pressure To Inducing Weight Loss And More!
Highlights
  • Eggs make for an important part of our breakfast
  • Eating only egg whites instead of whole may be beneficial
  • We reveal some benefits the much neglected egg whites have
Eggs make for an important part of our breakfast and are known for their many health benefits; moreover, they are versatile. They can be made in to an omelette or can be scrambled, boiled, fried or just about anything. However, there has been a constant debate on how eggs also contribute to increased cholesterol level that is generally found in the egg yolk, which is why most people opt for only egg whites. Eating only egg whites instead of whole may lower the amount of calories, fat and saturated fats you consume. We reveal some benefits the much neglected egg whites have.

1. Cholesterol-Free



Once you have removed the egg yolk, the egg is left with no cholesterol content. Therefore, anyone who has high cholesterol levels can eat egg whites, leaving lesser chances of developing heart disease risk or elevation of cholesterol levels.



2. Rich In Protein



Whole eggs top the charts in terms of protein content, courtesy egg yolk. However, egg whites also tend to have generous amount of low-fat protein that is beneficial for the body. High quality protein helps build muscles and also helps you cut down on cravings and hunger pangs by keeping you fuller for long.



(Also read: The Colour Of The Egg Yolk Tells This About The Egg)

eggs are rich in vitamin b12

Whole eggs top the charts in terms of protein content, courtesy egg yolk​

3. Low-Calorie Food



Egg is not a high-calorie food in the first place; therefore, cutting the yolk out of the meal would only mean you are adding even lesser calories. So if you are looking to lose weight, make sure you opt for egg whites rather than the whole egg.



4. Helps In Maintaining Blood Pressure



The presence of potassium in an egg white may help reduce and maintain blood pressure levels. Potassium is a mineral and electrolyte that is associated with heart and bone health along with the proper functioning of the body. According to a study by American Chemical Society, egg white contains a peptide called RVPSL, which is a component of protein that helps reduce blood pressure levels.
 

blood pressure

The presence of potassium in an egg white may help reduce and maintain blood pressure levels​

5. Helps Lower The Risk Of Cardiovascular Diseases



Potassium helps in lowering blood pressure, which in turn can avert any cardiovascular diseases. It works by promoting vasodilation, a process in which blood vessels widen, which allows smooth blood flow and prevent any chances of clogging.



6. Contains Essential Vitamins



Egg whites contain essential vitamins like A, B-12 and D. One of the most important vitamins is riboflavin, also known as vitamin B2, is necessary for preventing various conditions like age-related macular degeneration, cataracts and migraine headaches.
 

headache

Egg whites contain essential vitamins like A, B-12 and D

Add egg whites to salads, make omelettes or scramble it; eat it anyway you'd like. Have an egg-cellent day!


 

