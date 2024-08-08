Microplastics and nanoplastics are tiny particles of plastic debris that can enter the human body through ingestion, contact, or even inhalation. These compounds have been linked to serious health concerns, such as endocrine disruption, weight gain, insulin resistance, decreased reproductive health, and even cancer, according to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Several studies have confirmed the presence of microplastics in both freshwater and drinking water. So, how can you avoid ingesting microplastics in your daily water consumption? Keep reading.





Scientists have discovered a simple yet effective method to remove these harmful substances from your water: the traditional practice of boiling and then filtering it. This age-old technique is remarkably effective at reducing your exposure to microplastics through drinking water.

How To Remove Microplastics From Water At Home

A team from Guangzhou Medical University and Jinan University in China conducted experiments on both soft and hard tap water. They introduced nanoplastics and microplastics (NMPs) into the water before boiling it and filtering out the precipitates. The researchers found that in some cases, up to 90% of the nanoplastics and microplastics were removed through the boiling and filtering process.

Interestingly, a higher concentration of these particles was removed from hard tap water samples. The nanoplastics and microplastics tend to get trapped in the buildup of limescale (calcium carbonate), which naturally forms after water is boiled. Even in soft water, where less calcium carbonate is present, roughly a quarter of the nanoplastics and microplastics were captured.





The researchers suggest that any lime-encrusted plastic particles can be easily removed with a simple filter, like the stainless steel mesh used to strain tea. Their findings have been published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

How To Fix The Taste Of Boiled Water

Boiling can affect the taste of water, but there are ways to improve it. Pouring the cooled, boiled water back and forth between two clean containers can add more air to the water, improving its taste. You can also let the water stand for a few hours or add a pinch of salt per quart of boiled water.

Are Water Filters Effective At Removing Microplastics?

Many water filters are certified to remove up to 99.6% of microplastics from tap water, along with other contaminants like chlorine, lead, and bacteria. Microplastics can be as small as 2.5 microns, and these can be filtered out by using a medium that is as small or smaller than 2.5 microns.

The researchers hope that the practice of boiling water before drinking will become more widespread to help reduce microplastic intake.