Many people use a kettle in their kitchen for heating water daily. Some may wonder that since only water goes into the kettle, it may not require much cleaning. However, it is important to keep your kettle clean. If you do not regularly clean the kettle, you may notice a chalky white deposit at the bottom surface. This is called limescale (calcium carbonate), which is a hard deposit that gets left behind on surfaces when water evaporates. Limescale build-up can affect the efficiency of your kettle and may also give your water a slightly metallic flavour.





You cannot clear the limescale by just washing the kettle with water. Wondering how to clean it then? Here is a hack going viral on Instagram, as shared by digital creator Shashank Alshi (@alshihacks). The viral video has clocked more than 5 million views.

How To Descale A Kettle | Steps To Remove Limescale From Kettle | Tips To Clean Kettle

Following are the steps to effortlessly clean the bottom of your kettle. All you need are some lemons and water.

1. Squeeze lemons in the kettle. Add the lemon peels too.





2. Add some water and switch on the kettle.





3. Let it boil and voila! It's clean.

Alternative Ways To Clean Your Kettle

If you have lemons in your house, then the above-mentioned tip may be the best for you. However, it is not the only way to clean a kettle. Here are some more ways to remove limescale from your kettle:

Baking Soda Method

1. Fill 3/4 of the kettle with water and add one tablespoon of baking soda.





2. Boil the water and allow it to sit for an hour.





3. Pour out the mixture and rinse well before use. Your kettle is clean!

Distilled White Vinegar Method

1. Fill half of the kettle with distilled white vinegar and rest with water





2. Boil the water and once done, pour out all the liquid. Your kettle is clean.





3. Fill the kettle with water again and boil to remove any remaining vinegar.

Which method do you find the most effective to clean the bottom of a kettle? Share with us in the comments.