Protein is one of the three essential macronutrients our body needs, with the other two being fat and carbohydrates. Unlike fat and carbohydrates, our body has no reserve for storing protein, which is why health experts often emphasise paying attention to daily protein intake. While we know that protein helps build muscle, manage weight, and prevent hair fall, did you know it could also be your secret weapon in managing blood sugar levels? Yes, that's right. Protein is not just about building muscle and managing weight - it can also prevent sudden glucose spikes, ensuring your energy stays balanced throughout the day. Curious to know more? Here's what nutritionist Amita Gadre revealed in her Instagram post:

How Does Protein Help Regulate Blood Sugar Levels?

According to Amita, enriching your diet with protein can be quite beneficial for diabetics. She says, "When you eat dal with rice or chicken with rice, the protein in these meals binds with the sugar, preventing a rapid spike in blood sugar levels." On the other hand, if you don't consume enough protein, your blood glucose levels are more likely to spike. Amita further states that protein also helps lower the overall glycaemic index. She encourages not only diabetics but also people with high cholesterol and those on a weight loss or weight gain journey to include protein in their daily diet.

How Much Protein Should A Person With Diabetes Eat?

Now that you know protein can aid in managing blood sugar levels, the next question is: how much protein should you really have? According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), the average protein intake for a diabetic should be 15-20% of their total calories, which is about 1-1.5 gm/kg of body weight per day. However, this may vary depending on factors such as age, sex, and physical activity.

Eating Protein Or Drinking Protein: Which Is Better?

Protein can work wonders for diabetes management, but should we eat protein or drink it? While both have their advantages, eating protein is generally considered the better option. This is because when we eat protein, we are more mindful of how much we're consuming, making it less likely to overconsume. Additionally, it's best to stick to natural sources of protein instead of protein powders or protein shakes, as natural proteins are more balanced. So, while protein can be a great way to regulate your blood sugar levels, ensure you're consuming it the right way.





Take a step closer to managing your blood sugar levels by enriching your diet with protein.