Craving something filling and healthy for breakfast? Idlis and dosas are a top pick for many. These South Indian classics are super easy to whip up, loaded with nutrients, and keep you feeling full for hours. But wait - ever thought idlis were packed with protein? Well, food expert Krish Ashok just dropped some surprising facts online. Turns out that Idlis might not be the protein heroes we thought they were. Let's break it down!





Also Read:Hard Idlis, No More! Avoid These Common Blunders To Make Them Perfectly

Are Idlis Really Protein-Rich? What Is The Reason Behind This Misconception?

To begin with, we need to understand why idlis are linked to protein in the first place. It is majorly because idlis contain urad dal, which people feel makes the dish a good source of nutrients. Is it really so? Krish Ashok says, "It's not". According to him, "An idli contains one to two grams of protein at best, which is equal to a puri that has two grams of protein (due to gluten)." He further shares two major reasons for the same.

Reason 1. Not enough dal in idli batter:

A quintessential idli batter contains three parts of rice and one part of urad dal, which is actually in a very low quantity. The food expert adds that it's worse in restaurants. They use the dal in much lesser quantities due to the high price.

Reason 2. Dal is not primary protein source

Dals are a staple in every Indian household. They are easy to procure and prepare and have a rich nutrient profile. However, they are not the primary sources of protein. According to Krish Ashok, dals are rich in healthy carbs, which happen to have a good amount of protein because of the nitrogen-fixing bacteria.





Also Read: Viral Video Of The Making Of “Coconut Shell Idli” Needs Your Immediate Attention

Photo Credit: iStock

How Can You Make Idlis Protein-Packed?

According to the Manasollasa - one of the earliest cookbooks of India, written in the 12th Century, idli is referred to as 'iddarika', made entirely out of urad dal. According to the food expert, adding rice to the batter is a modern cost-cutting phenomenon, majorly due to famines and colonial policies. Krish Ashok further shares two simple tips to make the dish high in protein.

1. Change the ratio:

Instead of going for the quintessential 3:1 ratio for idli batter, you can always try increasing the amount of dal and decreasing the rice content. For instance, a Kanchipuram idli uses rice and dal in a 2:1 or 1:1 ratio. "This will help you get two to three grams of protein per idli," he adds. Here's a quick recipe for Kanchipuram idli.

2. Replace urad dal:

You can replace the urad dal with soybeans to make the dish protein-rich. For the unversed, a 100-gram soybean contains around 36 grams of protein, as per USDA. By doing this, you can get one idli with around four grams of protein, states Krish Ashok.





We too got you some more tips to make your idlis protein-rich. Click here to know more.