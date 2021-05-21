While the world is just waking up to the healing effects of haldi and giloy, our parents and grandparents have always been too proud of these traditional health secrets. Many experts are also urging Indians to go back to their roots. Celebrity nutritionists Rujuta Diwekar takes to her Instagram to share about the incredible health benefits of these desi superfoods that we often take for granted. On Friday, she spoke about the jackfruit seeds and its supposed immunity-boosting powers. Jackfruit (or kathal) has been in vogue for quite some time. It is one of the widely exported fruits. It is treasured for its flavour and meat-like texture that makes jackfruit a hit among people trying to go vegan. The gigantic fruit has a spiky outer skin and many seeds, that come with their own tender, yellow skin. These yellow skins are cooked and savoured by many- but the seeds underneath is often tossed away.





(Also Read: Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Busts Myths About Detox Diet; Shares Healthy Diet Tips)





"Eating diverse foods and leading a disciplined lifestyle is a cornerstone of the innate immunity" Rujuta wrote in her Image caption before introducing her readers to the benefits of jackfruit seeds.

"The time to return to our roots is now. It's a process though and you must commit your lives to it. The journey will be challenging but rewarding. With one step at a time approach, we must re-claim our lost foods and practices", she further emphasized upon the benefits of eating local and seasonal foods.





(Also Read: Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Benefits Of Bel Sherbet For Summers)

Rujuta not only introduces her readers to the jackfruit seeds, but also suggests ways in which they can be consumed.





"Allow me to introduce you to the athalya or jackfruit seeds. They can be cooked as a sabzi or curry and eaten with rice. They can be steamed or roasted with some salt and pepper and makes for a delicious snack. Rich in minerals like Zinc, vitamins and fibre, they add diversity to your diet, strength to your tissues and flavour to an otherwise monotonous life", she writes in her caption.



(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)