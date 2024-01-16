Delhi and adjacent regions, including Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana, continue to grapple with cold conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a severe cold wave alert. Reportedly, the IMD states that Delhi's minimum temperature recorded today (on Tuesday) was four notches below the season's average. While Delhi-NCR struggles to get out of bed in such severe temperatures, it becomes even more important to take care of your health to prevent the cold wave. After all, the drop in mercury directly affects your immunity, further increasing the risks of flu, fever, respiratory trouble, and more. According to health experts, the best practice is to maintain a healthy diet to naturally warm yourself.





How To Prevent Cold Wave? 5 Diet Tips To Sail Through The Cold Weather:

1. Stay Hydrated:

If you thought staying hydrated was important only during the summer season, then you are mistaken. According to a report by the University of Denver, winter hydration is of utmost importance to flush out stored toxins and boost immunity. Drinking enough fluid also helps boost metabolism and aids associated bodily functions, which helps fight off infections in the body.

2. Drink Hot Beverages:

We just love sipping masala chai, coffee, etc., during winter as they help warm up your body instantly. However, experts suggest limiting coffee, chai, and caffeine to avoid dehydration. Instead, you can always go for masala milk, haldi doodh, herbal tea, etc., to sail through the season. Moreover, a report by Pennsylvania State University explains that hot beverages also help lower the risk of oxidative stress, further reducing inflammation and the risks of viral attacks.

3. Avoid Alcohol Consumption:

Let's agree, many of us reach out for rum, brandy, etc., during the winter to warm ourselves. But did you know alcohol does more harm than good? The Pennsylvania State University report further states that alcohol is a fluid that may be detrimental to overall hydration and increase a person's likelihood of suffering from hypothermia.





4. Add Warm Food Ingredients To Your Diet:

Include ghee, spices, and other warm ingredients in your daily diet. According to Ayurveda, warming foods help maintain the three doshas - vata, kapha, and pitta, further creating a healthy balance in the body.

5. Improve Metabolism:

We understand that physical exercise in such cold weather seems impossible. But it is important to digest what you eat to stay healthy. So, health experts suggest a brisk walk and light exercise inside the house to aid metabolism and promote digestion.





Follow these basic tips and sail through the extreme weather seamlessly. Eat healthy, and stay fit!





