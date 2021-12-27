What's Indian food without its rich and robust spices, right? And the case of the famous south Indian ghee roast dishes is no different. Rich and bubbling with flavours, these mouth-watering dishes are made in oodles of ghee. A medley of royal and luxurious spices mixed with the aromatic desi ghee makes for a true crowd-pleaser. And if you are a non-vegetarian lover, you are just in luck; because from chicken to egg to even prawns, the variety of non-vegetarian ghee roasts dishes is a ton. To add to the existing list, what we have for you here is another scrumptious meaty version of the same, a Mutton Ghee roast.





Ghee roast recipes come in many varieties

Mutton ghee roast is richness personified, the succulent meaty chunks are cooked in the spicy melange of flavours, fiery red in colour and seeped in the flavours of ghee, the dish is an instant mood-booster and we are ready to vouch for that! If you are a mutton lover, trust us when we say this, this drool-worthy Mutton Ghee Roast recipe is going to get you hooked! From unannounced guests to lavish weeknight dinners, the dish is perfect to liven up any spread just on its own. If mutton dishes are on your mind, give this yummy dish a try; here is the recipe for you.

How To Make Mutton Ghee Roast l Mutton Ghee Roast Recipe:

First, cook the mutton with lots of ghee and ginger-garlic paste. Once the mutton pieces are soft and juicy, keep them aside. Prepare the fiery hot masala by blending together red chilli, coriander seeds, cumin seed, fennel seeds, mustard seeds, cloves, & cinnamon. Now cook both the mutton and the roast masala together again with heaps of ghee and other seasonings. Cook in low flame until the dish is soft and well flavoured. Serve with paratha for a heavenly dinner.





Click here for the detailed recipe of Mutton Ghee Roast.





Try this scrumptious Mutton dish soon, let us know how it turns out in the comments below.