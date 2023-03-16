A nice, relaxing vacation is always on our minds, especially when we are scrambling with myriad daily chores with no respite. Don't we jump with joy at the slightest chance of a getaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life? And finally, when we take off, our heart is happy and our mind is happy, but our body? Not always. Many of us face the problem of constipation while travelling. It is usually because our body's routine is disrupted. We don't want to sit on the pot for long hours, losing out on time to unwind and see new places, do we? And let's not forget the uneasiness we have to bear all day. Thankfully, there are easy ways to combat this problem.





These tips were posted on the Instagram page 'nutrition.by.lovneet'. The nutritionist shared some easy hacks to prevent and get over a troubled tummy while travelling. Fight constipation and poop easily with these tips.

Here're 4 Tips To Fight Constipation While Travelling:

1. Hydrate and hydrate

We all know drinking lots of fibre loosens stool and lets it pass easily. Same logic applies during vacations, except you have to religiously follow it. The nutritionist explains that "when you are properly hydrated, your body does not need to take excess water from your colon, which means that your bowels aren't stressed."

2. Gorge on seeds

Yes, seeds can help you poop. And the fact they are so easy to carry around makes the job simpler. Focus on consuming a handful of flaxseeds and chia seeds every day. You can have them as is, and add them to your detox water or foods like desserts and salads. "Seeds are a rich source of soluble fibre, which dissolves in water, making stools softer and easier to pass," reveals Lovneet.





3. Stay away from caffeine

We know it's difficult to ignore that tempting cup of coffee, tea, and especially, alcohol on a vacation. But you need to relieve yourself from the discomfort of constipation too, right? Caffeinated drinks and alcohol make you dehydrated, which is the main cause of constipation.

4. Add fibre to your diet

"Dietary fibre increases the weight and size of your stool and softens it," says the nutritionist. A stool that is weighty is easier to pass through, which reduces the risk of constipation. Eating fibre-rich foods is a good way to keep your stomach clean. Prunes are a great laxative as they are rich in sorbitol which adds bulk to the stool. Other good options are raisins, dried apricots, fruits, nuts and seeds.





Enjoy your hard-earned vacation without making several trips to the toilet.