Fatigue, cramps and cranky mood? We understand it's that time of the month again. Period struggle is real and the extreme discomfort can be a buzzkill. On top of that, if the flow is irregular, you just don't feel like getting out of bed. Right? Now, you need to first understand the reason behind the irregular flow. According to health experts, it can be hormonal imbalance, or an irregular lifestyle that disrupts the menstruation cycle. It may also be a precursor for polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Hence, it is always suggested to consult a gynaecologist to eliminate the risks of severities.

Meanwhile, you can always fix the diet to heal yourself from within and regulate the period flow naturally. To help you with that, dietician and PCOS expert Richa Gangani took to her Instagram handle 'dieticianricha2095' to share a homemade drink recipe for a healthy menstrual cycle. It includes curry leaves, ginger, cloves and cinnamon.

"If you are someone who is suffering from PCOS or hormonal imbalance then do try this magical drink for scanty or irregular periods and acne issues," she states in the post. Let's take a look.

Also Read: Eating For Comfort: 6 Foods To Be Mindful Of During Your Period

Benefits Of Expert-Recommended Curry Leaves-Ginger-Clove-Cinnamon Drink:

How do curry leaves help benefit during periods?

Curry leaves contain potassium, antioxidants, folic acid and various other nutrients that help regulate hormonal imbalance and increase fertility in women. These factors further help aid regular periods and prevent cramps and pains during the time.

How does cinnamon help benefit during periods?

Cinnamon is known to lower prostaglandin levels and increase raise endorphin levels in women's bodies, which further improves overall blood circulation. These factors help reduce period cramps and regulate the flow.

How does ginger help benefit during periods?

Ginger contains some vital compounds including gingerol, shogaol, paradol, and zingerone. These nutrients are known to lower inflammation and relieve pain during periods.

How do cloves help benefit during periods?

Clove contains an anti-inflammatory property named eugenol. It is known to ease the symptoms of periods and regulate the flow naturally.

Dosage:

As per the video, you need to take around one-inch cinnamon stick, three cloves, four curry leaves and five pieces of julienned ginger. "The best way to have this drink is to soak it overnight and consume it empty stomach for eight weeks regularly", dietician Richa Gangani suggests.

However, we always recommend you consult an expert and know the dosage as per your tolerance.