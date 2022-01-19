Winter is at its full bloom. With the drop in temperatures, many people are experiencing dental issues. Winters have traditionally been linked to an increase in tooth sensitivity all around the world. Many factors can contribute to this dental issue, including cold weather, seasonal snacking, and seasonal sickness. While dentin exposure is one of the main causes of tooth sensitivity, below are some causes that can also increase the chances of experiencing tooth sensitivity during winters.





Here're 5 Reasons Why Your Teeth Are More Sensitive During Winter:

1. Increased sugar consumption during the cold months-





Extra sugar increases the likelihood of gum disease and enamel erosion, both of which can cause tooth sensitivity. It is advised to avoid biting tough sweets during festivals and festivities since they might cause the teeth to crack or shatter, exposing the fragile dentin.

2. Excessive brushing causes greater tooth damage-





Brushing too vigorously might do more harm than good by removing the protecting enamel and exposing the sensitive dentin beneath. It is suggested that you spend quality time cleaning your teeth lightly and slowly.





3. Cold and flu can worsen tooth sensitivity-





Colds, sinus infections, and the flu are more frequent in the winter because of the temperature drop. When the sinuses become inflamed and irritated as a result of nasal congestion or infection, pressure is exerted on the dental nerves, causing discomfort and sensitivity.





4. Beverage-related dental damage-





Sodas, coffee, tea, and other acidic liquids, such as juices, can destroy your teeth and expose the dentin layer. Other bad oral health habits, such as smoking or not brushing or flossing properly, may cause the gums to recede and expose the dentin at the gum line. This can lead to temperature-sensitive teeth.





5. Other dental issues-





Diseases of the gums, cementum, periodontal ligament, and alveolar bone can all expose the dentin and cause pain. The initial stage of periodontal disease is gingivitis. Some people clench or grind their teeth as they sleep. This can damage tooth enamel and produce pain. When dental enamel wears away or the gums recede, a layer of the teeth is exposed that is very sensitive to temperature changes. When this layer comes into touch with anything too hot or cold, it generates a painful sensation.





There are, however, corrective methods for balancing and managing the teeth sensitivity produced by winters, which are discussed below.

Fluoride application- Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral that is used to treat sensitive teeth. This treatment strengthens the enamel, reducing sensitivity caused by exposed dentin.

Seal the roots- A sealer can be used to preserve the root surfaces and help in the treatment of receding gums.

Wearing a Mouthguard- Wearing a mouthguard protects your teeth from extra damage caused by clenching or grinding while sleeping.

Root canal treatment- During a root canal treatment, the delicate pulp inside the affected tooth is removed. This is recommended to fix issues caused by severe decay or a shattered or chipped tooth.

Nose breathing- The most effective way is to breathe via the nose. It's a healthier option because your teeth aren't exposed to the winter frost.

Avoid drinking cold beverages- It is preferable to avoid drinking anything particularly hot in extremely cold conditions, since this may cause tooth breaks.

Extreme temperatures can cause dental discomfort due to a variety of factors such as dental caries, exposed dentin, inflamed tooth nerves produced by grinding teeth, or an improperly restored tooth. Teeth that are in excellent health is less prone to cracking or becoming sensitive. As a result, it is critical to get regular dental inspections to prevent tooth decay or enamel erosion from causing tooth sensitivity.





Author's bio: Dr. Namrata Rupani is the founder and CEO at Capture Life Dental Care





