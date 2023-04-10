Diabetes is probably one of the most prevalent metabolic disorders of our time. It is a major health concern, affecting around 537 million adults across the globe, according to a report by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). The report further projects a rise in the number of people living with diabetes to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. It is a condition that affects body's insulin production and its response to insulin. If left untreated, diabetes may further lead to heart ailment, kidney-related problems and weaken our nerves as well.





However, health experts explain that diabetes can't be reversed. Instead, one needs to manage and keep it under control with healthy food and lifestyle. And this is where broccoli comes to the rescue. A new study, conducted by the Pennsylvania State University, found that increasing the intake of broccoli may lower the risk of type 2 diabetes.





Health Benefits Of Broccoli: How Broccoli Helps Manage Diabetes:

By now, we all know that broccoli is a super-food. It is packed with fibre, protein, vitamins, minerals and bioactive compounds that help benefit our overall health. Besides, the cruciferous vegetable is also low in calories and has a very low glycaemic index, making it a great food for people with diabetes. The recent lab study by Penn State further discovered a specific nutrient (chemical) in the vegetable, which may help preserve lining of small intestine and prevent the onset of several health issues including diabetes. The research, conducted on mice, was published in the journal 'Laboratory Investigation'.





For the unversed, small intestine helps our body filter and further digest the food coming from stomach. Wall of the small intestine works as the filter that allows water and beneficial nutrients pass into the body, preventing food particles and harmful bacteria. An ANI report states that the researchers found a type of molecule in broccoli, called aryl hydrocarbon receptor ligands, which binds to the protein aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR) on the wall of the small intestine. "This binding, they found, initiates a variety of activities that affect the functions of intestinal cells," the study found.





Now that you know how broccoli helps prevent diabetes risks, we suggest, include the vegetable in your daily diet and enjoy its benefits to the fullest. But before that, let's take you through some quick tips to remember while adding broccoli to your meal.





How To Include Broccoli To Your Diet? Here're 5 Important Tips To Remember:

1. Clean it well:

Fresh vegetables may often contain harmful bacteria that makes us fall sick. Hence, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), one must wash the vegetables very well under running water before peeling, chopping or cooking.

2. Don't remove the stalk:

Do you throw away the stalk of broccoli while chopping it? If yes, then stop doing it today. Broccoli stems are packed with fibre and other nutrients. You can add the stem to curries, mixed veg and other such recipes.

3. Don't overcook broccoli:

Nutritionists suggest that broccoli, if overcooked, loses all its nutrients. You can have it raw or steam for some time before adding to your desired recipe. Following this, you can keep the colour, flavour and nutrients in broccoli intact.

4. Combine broccoli with other nutrients:

While we agree that broccoli is a great source of nutrients, adding it to other healthy foods helps enhance the benefits by leaps and bounds. You can enjoy it in form of salad, soup, stir-fried vegetables and more.

5. Moderation is the key:

Always remember, excess of anything may be bad for your body. Broccoli is high on fibre; hence, consuming it in excess amount may cause indigestion and bloating in the body. It is suggested to limit the portion size of your meal to make the most of it.





