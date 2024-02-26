Navigating breakfast choices, if you are diabetic, is super important. As the first meal of the day, breakfast helps in regulating blood sugar levels, energy levels, and also overall well-being. However, certain breakfast choices can affect blood sugar levels and increase the risk of complications that come with it. But this does not mean that eating breakfast has to be stressful. It can be fun and nourishing at the same time. One of the ways to enjoy your breakfast hours is by keeping track of what does and doesn't affect your body's blood sugar levels. Intrigued? Read on to learn more about 5 breakfast mistakes to avoid if you have diabetes.





Also Read: Why Are Diabetics More Prone to Heart Diseases?

If you are diabetic, skipping your breakfast can be harmful for you.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Breakfast Mistakes To Avoid If You Have Diabetes

1. Skipping Breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, right? One of the biggest mistakes that you could make if you have diabetes is skipping breakfast. Breakfast is responsible for activating your metabolism after a night of fasting and also helps in stabilizing blood sugar levels. As per a research study published in The Journal of Nutrition, it was highlighted that skipping breakfast was linked with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes. Instead of skipping breakfast altogether, aim for a balanced meal within two hours of waking up.

2. Consuming Sugary Cereals and Pastries

No! If you have diabetes, avoid starting your day with confectionery. Many breakfast cereals, muesli, and pastries, which are often sold as "healthy" or "low-fat," are loaded with refined sugar and carbs. Consumption without vigilance could send your blood sugar soaring. Instead of sugary cereals, opt for whole-grain cereals like oatmeal and pair it with natural sweeteners like honey.

3. Not Eating in Portions

Even if you eat healthy, portion control is absolutely necessary if you have diabetes. This is because even healthy foods can impact your blood sugar levels if consumed in large quantities. In a research study published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, it was found that a portion-controlled diet led to improved dietary intake and controlling blood sugar. To practice this, pay attention to portion sizes. Make sure you consume appropriate amounts of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.

Protein-rich breakfasts can improve glycemic control and reduce hunger.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Skipping Protein From Breakfast

Have you been skipping protein items from breakfast? Then you should stop this practice now. Protein helps in keeping you full for longer periods and stabilizes glucose levels in your body. In fact, as per a study published in The Journal of Nutrition, it was revealed that protein-rich breakfasts improved glycemic control and reduced hunger in people with type 2 diabetes. Incorporate protein-rich items like eggs, lean meat, tofu, etc., into your breakfast meals.

5. Not Including Fibre

Have you been taking enough fibre during your breakfast? If not, then you should change this habit. Low-fibre breakfasts can lead to blood sugar spikes and rapid digestion. Dietary fibre plays an important role in regulating blood sugar levels, improving insulin sensitivity, and keeping your digestive system happy. A meta-analysis published in the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine found that dietary fibre intake was inversely linked to the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. During your breakfast, try to include whole-grain bread, chia seeds, flaxseeds, etc., along with whole-grain cereals or fruits.





Also Read: Diabetes Diet Tips: 5 Herbs And Spices That May Help Manage Blood Sugar